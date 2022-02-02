Love Horoscope For Thursday February 3, 2022

For Thursday's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on February 3, 2022.

Read on for what love horoscope has in store for your zodiac sign on Thursday, February 03, 2022.

Aries

Sometimes you have to forgive things that you can't forget, Aries, not so much because what happened isn't wrong but because it releases you from holding on to the past.

As the Moon prepares to leave Pisces and to enter your sign, remind yourself that endings are what usher in beginnings, and focus on opening your heart to the next chapter of your life.

Taurus

The real meaning of friendship goes beyond what people feel. It's what you do for each other during tough times, and that's why being friends with someone you are falling in love with is a secret to relationship success.

Instead of rushing into something serious before you've had a chance to truly know someone, take your time. Let the truth of what you have unfold with your experiences and create something that lasts.

Gemini

Work can get in the way of love, but only if you let it. There are lots of fun ways to keep in touch with a person you have feelings for, even if you both are busy with all that you have to do. Text. Leave playful messages. Be open to finding a new way to connect.

As they say, distance can make the heart grow fonder, but it matters what you do when you have a lot of space in between your date nights.

Cancer

It's OK to feel like you no longer believe in love, but in your heart, you know that you are longing to find and explore something strong and more beautiful than you have ever experienced before.

Just because one relationship didn't work out the way you hoped doesn't mean you're doomed for a lifetime. Romance has a funny way of finding you when you're doing your own thing and not looking.

Leo

Don't worry, Leo. Sometimes you don't have to tell someone everything right away.

It's good to let the mystery of who you are reveal, so that they are able to make an impression about what they believe you are to them and can compare your past with who they have learned you to be now.

Virgo

You might be ready to give your heart over to a new person, but they may still be wondering if the timing is right for them as well.

Instead of pushing your desires to the forefront of their awareness, just be there. Be close. Be engaging and let them learn to love you for who you are.

Libra

Take care of you, too, Libra. It's so sweet to be there for the people you love, but it's also just as important to care for your health and well-being. You don't have to be on 24/7.

If you need to turn off your phone or shut things down to relax, unwind or think, unapologetically take that time for yourself.

Scorpio

Sometimes you can put yourself out there and love does not get reciprocated.

You might not understand now why they didn't feel the same way, but there's always a good reason and one that you will figure out when the time is right.

Sagittarius

Love yourself and focus on home base this week.

There is always a call to go out and explore, but there is also a time and place for investing your energy where you call 'home'.

Make your space a respite from the rest of the world. Adventure can wait for now.

Capricorn

Saying less is always a way to listen more. You might have to practice being a good listener to a person in your love life.

But as you wait patiently in the silences of your conversations, the room you make allows them to share what's on their mind and for you to get to know their heart a bit better.

Aquarius

Date night doesn't always have to be expensive. In fact, some of the best times you will spend with someone you love can be free. Make dinner at home.

Snuggle up on the couch. Take a long walk beneath the stars. Start a new game or begin to watch a new television series that you both will love. These are what make memories last a lifetime, and most without spending a penny.

Pisces

Be yourself. You have a lot to offer a person, and when they see you in your truth and honesty, it gives them a chance to be themselves as well.

It's a wonderful thing to fall in love and to be in a relationship where you don't have to pretend or put on an act. In fact, it's the ideal place for you to be.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.