Sometimes Mercury retrograde means that an ex returns, and for three zodiac signs on January 29, 2022, the critical degree of this transit can lead to exactly that.

Because Mercury retrograde isn't enough, on this day, we have Mercury retrograde at a critical degree, starting on January 29, 2022.

Of course, what I refer to are the trials and tribulations that come with this tricky transit. We can think of this transit-within-a-transit as 'very specific communication breakdown' — something along the lines of telling someone to stay out of your life while watching them take that as a cue to get back in.

Imagine this: you're on the phone with a friend, and as you're talking, you see your ex coming up the path, and they are on the way to approaching you.

You say to your friend, "What the --? Is that my EX coming over here?" And your friend responds with, "Is that person's name Mercury retrograde by any chance?" And you say, "Yes, that's the one at a critical degree, too!"

So, basically, that's the kind of effect that happens on a day as 'critical' as this one. Ex's return to our lives as if they were invited. And nothing says, "NOPE" faster than an uninvited ex.

3 Zodiac Signs Whose Ex Returns During Mercury Retrograde At A Critical Degree Starting January 29, 2022:

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

As soon as you've fully gotten over your ex, and you know yourself to be free and clear from all emotional ties to that dreadful person — bang, zoom!

In they walk back into your life as if they've never left. They're not going to knock on your door, oh no; you'll run into them at some social event, a meet-up of sorts, and the moment they see you, they will automatically jump back into your orbit where they start to make themselves at home.

You will instantly feel oppressed and bothered, and the one good thing about this is that you will recognize within yourself that you truly are over this person. They may try, but that ship already sailed, and you know it. (Because you're the Captain.)

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Smack dab in the middle of your own Aquarius season, you get to experience Mercury retrograde at a critical degree, which will no doubt shake up the past and bring it into the present.

This means a person from your past, more than likely an ex, even more likely that an ex whom you can't stand...will come back into your life.

You thought you communicated your feelings to this person a long time ago, but it wouldn't be Mercury retrograde if that communication wasn't slated for failure in the future.

Well, the future is here, it's now, and you're going to have to deal with the very weird idea that someone you cannot stand wants you back in their life. Tough luck, buddy.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 10)

Now that your life is all set up and you feel confident about your partner, your home life, and even your job. It's time to shake it up a bit by introducing your ex back into your life.

No fun, no frolic, just an anxiety-ridden time spent while trying to convince your present partner that this person means nothing to you.

Tempers will flare and misunderstandings will have you in the lurch. You do NOT want this ex back, nor do you want them on the same planet with you, let alone back in your personal life.

True colors will show for you during Mercury retrograde at a critical degree, if you have to convince your partner of your loyalty and devotion, you'll come to know whether or not they actually trust you and believe what you say.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.