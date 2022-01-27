Starting January 28, 2022 through February 3, 2022 Mercury retrograde enters its critical degree phase, and during the end of Mercury retrograde, there are three zodiac signs who may start a secret affair.

When Mercury retrograde is about to end, we feel its intensity at a critical degree.

For some zodiac signs, they might as well sink back into the tarpits with the rest of the troglodytes, due to our inability to express ourselves with any kind of meaning. Mercury retrograde is that season where we do things like take out our frustrations on loved ones. It's also the time when people start secret affairs, thinking "this is a good idea."

A secret affair is a thing that sets up the players for misery, lies, nervousness, and guilt. If you plan on cheating on your mate during the end of Mercury retrograde, get ready for the snowball effect of hard times to come.

What happens during Mercury retrograde at a critical degree should stay in Mercury retrograde. Unfortunately, it never does. In fact, bad decisions made during this time as the kind that are built to last.

Will that stop you? No way. When has a person who ever wanted to start a secret affair become the person who second-guesses this action? In other words, there are three zodiac signs here who are about to toss caution to the wind so that they can leap into a secret affair. Which one of you ordered the Anxiety Special?

3 Zodiac Signs Who Start A Secret Affair When Mercury Retrograde Ends, January 28 - February 3, 2022:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

The last thing you want is someone telling you what to do, and that goes double for advice.

You'll be told by a best friend that what you are about to do, which is start a secret affair, and that it is the absolute worst move of your life, and that you're an arrogant imbecile for doing this to your partner.

Just what you didn't want to hear, but with the end of Mercury retrograde still at large and in charge, you'll interpret your friend's words as a go-ahead.

You're just not listening to anyone's advice. You want what you want and you're not going to let your previous commitment to your partner stand in the way of having this affair.

You've got one life to live, Aries, and in your mind, you'll do whatever the heck you please, without consideration of others.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

You're always willing to take a chance and that is one of the things that makes your zodiac sign so special. You go for life with gusto, and if you need to take risks, so be it. All the more fun!

This attitude spills over into your decision-making, which, during Mercury retrograde, is not at its peak. Because of this, you'll think that having an affair is a cute idea, something worth checking out, and definitely something you can hide from your present mate with no difficulty at all.

Keeping secrets is a very Libra thing to do, and you have no real conscience when it comes to 'cheating' because you don't believe it's cheating. You just call it 'experiencing more of what life has to offer.' Suit yourself. Have fun explaining that to your partner.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

During Mercury retrograde, you will convince yourself that having a secret affair is not only a good idea, but that it's something you need in order to feel human again.

You polarize your perspective; you think that things are either all bad or all good, and because you may be going through a few difficulties in your committed relationship, you automatically jump to the conclusion that all is lost and that the only thing that can save you is the idea of getting into bed with someone else.

You don't even like the person you're starting this secret affair with. You just want the attention. Well, as it is written at Dante's infernal gate, "Abandon hope, all ye who enter here."

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.