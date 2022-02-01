Love Horoscope For Wednesday February 2, 2022

For Wednesday's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on February 2, 2022.

Read on for what love horoscope has in store for your zodiac sign on Wednesday, February 02, 2022.

Aries

You are motivated when it comes to love, but there can be a few areas of your life where loose strings need to be tied.

The stars may not align perfectly just yet in the way you hoped them to, but you're able to get the work done for a bright beginning, so remain optimistic little Ram.

Taurus

A lesson in love gets taught today, but you may need a little push to learn what the universe is trying to show you.

Try not to let your stubborn pride get in the way of discovering a side to romance that you have never experienced before.

You may be pleasantly surprised by how smoothly a relationship can become once you get past the rough edges.

Gemini

A little bit of information can become exposed and it can have you backtracking wondering what you may have missed. There may be a simple explanation for things that you don't understand.

Rather than assume you know all the details or facts, Gemini, ask questions. And, when you don't yet understand, ask some more.

Cancer

You may discover a friend has a crush on you, and the feelings may not be mutually felt. It can be an awkward experience to know that a person cares for you in a way you suspected, but hoped was being read in the wrong way.

While it can feel as though a return to innocence is impossible, it doesn't have to mean that your friendship is over. Their emotions can adjust and consider their high regard for you as a compliment.

Leo

At the end of a long and busy day, all you need is some fun and enjoyable company. It can feel as though your friends are still too busy to join you on a much-needed adventure.

So, if you have to go out solo to check out the sights and to see what's going on around town, entertain yourself and go.

Virgo

A person who you find alluring can come across as a mystery, and this might be what draws you in so strongly to get to know them better.

You may not always like a challenge when it comes to love, but a person who entertains your mind and also captures your heart is definitely at the top of your must-get to experience list.

Libra

Family tensions can rub off in your love life, so rather than spend the evening venting about things you can't change or control try to enjoy your one-on-one time with a date.

Focus on the lighter side of life, including a movie you'd like to watch together or about how nice a restaurant experience is and what you love about the ambiance.

Scorpio

A heated argument can make it seem as though you were all wrong about a person you care for. However, tensions can help you to discover something that needs to be worked on.

See what's been ignored in your relationship with your partner. Don't be afraid to bring up difficult talks right now, despite the challenge it is to be honest.

Sagittarius

Financial problems are difficult to handle, even under the best of terms.

So, when you find yourself working with your significant other to compromise, be open to ideas that you might not have considered in the past.

You may be pleasantly surprised by how easy it is to come to a mutual agreement and solve things swiftly.

Capricorn

You are overcoming so much more than you realized, and a broken heart that you thought you'd never heal from is starting to grow stronger.

You might even be ready to accept a date invite and enjoy yourself with the hope of new love on the horizon.

Aquarius

Well-intentioned family members may not realize how reminding you of past mistakes hurts your heart.

When this happens, a gentle reminder that you're only human can be helpful.

It may seem obvious to you, but for others who see how strong you present yourself to be, they may not recognize the weakness you've hidden behind a smile.

Pisces

Friends are so good at helping to bring your spirits back up when they are down.

When you feel a bit sad about a relationship not going the way you had hoped, instead of isolating yourself from the world, Pisces, pick up the phone and give your friends a call.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.