Daily horoscope for February 2, 2022:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

A friendship may start to distance itself without any effort on your part, and it could be that the relationship has finally completed its purpose and now you both must move on.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Pisces, your sector of hidden enemies, and at first it can feel as though a betrayal has taken place, especially if you were close.

But, try not to see their departure from your life in a negative light. You have things to do, and so do they.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

You never know who will walk into your life when you least expect it.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Pisces, your sector of friendships, and some sort of disappointment could render itself into a change in your routine that leads you down a new road.

You may meet someone through happenstance and there's a strong connection that feels karmic or fated, and the timing is just right for it too.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Pisces, your sector of career and social status, and this is a great time for you to look at what you do each day at work and how to make some changes.

You might start to see that a certain thing you do each day isn't working out as needed.

So, rather than stick to a routine that used to work, start to think outside of the box and try a new way. You might be surprised by the improvement.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Pisces, your sector of higher learning, and you'll want to pay attention to your dreams, thoughts, and ideas during meditation and to participate in daily prayer.

You might discover some sort of spiritual truth that helps you to understand yourself and a situation better.

Try to reduce the noise that distracts your attention away from the spiritual side of life and tune in as much as you can.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Pisces, your sector of shared resources, and it's a good idea to protect assets that you feel are at risk of getting lost, becoming canceled, or in need of updating.

Check investments, will updates, and accounts that you share with others to make sure things are up-to-date and how you'd like for them to be.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Pisces, your sector of commitment but not all things that you have decided to do are worthy of your time.

When the Moon sweeps across Neptune, you may be ready to change your mind about a particular task or project that you once thought was essential to complete, but now view it in an entirely new light.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Pisces, your sector of daily duties, and health. Taking care of yourself and your health is more than just a physical action, it involves spirituality, mental health, and your emotions, too.

When was the last time you meditated or allowed yourself to quietly reflect or relax? You might be due for a small mini-vacation or some time away just by yourself to think, dream and reconnect with your inner voice.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Pisces, your sector of romance, and it's so good to let yourself get lost in the simplicity of life.

From noticing a beautiful sunset to exploring a place that has the best coffee in town, find moments you can cherish to fill your day with happiness and self-love.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Pisces, your sector of home and the family, and the honest truth is that sometimes you need a little bit of a break from the world around you, even the people you love the most. The stress of doing and being the nurturer for everyone can feel like too much today.

Take a little break by asking a parent to babysit or visit a relative and allow them to cook you a home-cooked meal.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Pisces, your sector of communication, but not all things need to be spoken in words.

Some feelings are capable of being communicated with your body language. Today, you may find it easier to read between the lines of what someone is saying by comparing it to what you observe them doing.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Pisces, your sector of money, but be careful not to spend more than what you have.

You may be prone to think overly positively and to be optimistic about your budget. Be sure to remain practical over the next few days, and when you think something has to be done now, wait and see if you truly feel that way tomorrow.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Pisces, your sector of identity, and this is a wonderful day to imagine the type of future you'd like to experience.



Think about the person you'd like to be. Start future planning by envisioning your life in a way that is full of all your hopes and dreams.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.

