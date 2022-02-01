One Card Tarot Reading For February 2, 2022

Your one card tarot reading for all zodiac signs is here for Wednesday, February 2, 2021, with a prediction using numerology and astrology.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Five of Wands, reversed

Once a stressful period in your life has passed, the feeling of relief is palpable. You are about to enter a new phase of your life, Aries, and it's going to be so good.

Drama-free moments where friends are truly friends, and you get to choose how you want to pass your time. A real treat for you once you close the door on any negativity happening now.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Page of Swords

A great idea needs structure, and when you put your thoughts into words your plan starts to take shape. Why wait for the right opportunity to happen or for fate to bring things to you?

Take small action steps such as creating a vision board or buying a new journal just for this one dream you have and start to write your vision down.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Devil, reversed

You have a dark side to yourself, just like everyone else, but when you are unable to admit there are things you need to change (and work on) it can become a blind spot to your growth.

When your flaws blare in your face, Gemini, look at them head-on. It's going to help you in the long run to be honest with yourself.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Nine of Swords, reversed

Unpleasant thoughts and feelings are hard to shake but when you get down in the dumps, you can get out of that funk by doing something you enjoy.

Even if you have to start small, you can take yourself out for a drive or buy a plant and begin an herb garden.

Talk to a friend or watch a comedy show to help move your thoughts in a new direction.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Ten of Wands, reversed

Ask for help, Leo. It's good to be strong and independent, but it's not good to think that you are always supposed to do things by yourself. The world is made of people who are eager to be there for others.

Your friends, family, and coworkers may enjoy exchanging a service for a service as in a barter or trade. You won't know until you're willing to find out.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Eight of Pentacles

You have talent and skill, but sometimes skill isn't enough to become successful in any area of your life. You need to be disciplined enough to commit to the work of your passion.

Then, you'll get better and become harder to beat when you need to compete for jobs or projects you know you can do well.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Eight of Cups

You know in your gut when it's time to move on to greener pastures.

It's tough to let go and say goodbye to things you loved, but if you don't, where will you find room in your life for future happiness?

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The Lovers

When you fall in love, it's still a decision to stay in the relationship, when it seems like there is something or someone out there who is better for you.

You have to look at your temptations and say to yourself, "What is it that I truly want and need?" And ask if the other person is more of a distraction than the 'one' you've been searching for.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Queen of Wands

You have come such a long way, Sagittarius. From feeling defeated to walking into your confidence and sense of security. This is what you know you've needed for so long.

Now, it's here. Doesn't it feel good to you? You never gave up on yourself, and that should make you feel so proud.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Justice

There are times when it makes sense to take a matter to court and let the law decide.

If you have tried all options and none of them worked, it may be best to let justice work for you.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Eight of Swords, reversed

You don't need to fight for things that belong to you. It's not wrong to ask someone for what is rightfully yours, Aquarius.

So, when you tell yourself you ought to be nice and just wait to see if things improve, say no. You need to stand up for yourself, and do what you need to do.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Ten of Swords, reversed

You did not let someone's betrayal destroy your hope.

You were able to recover and grow stronger as a person. You now understand what it means to be bigger than your problems, Pisces.

This has not been easy, but rising from the ashes wiser and braver than ever before is exactly where you needed to be.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.