3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Rough Week Starting January 31 - February 6, 2022

Three zodiac signs who will have a rough week starting January 31, 2022 - February 6, 2022, can blame it on the Moon in Capricorn, as we kick off Aquarius season.

With our Moon in Capricorn, what may feel like it's about to be a rough week may just end up being only slightly rough.

Capricorn energy has a way of keeping things real; and while reality may be exactly what we wish to escape during this week, we'll be happy to be somewhat grounded through whatever turmoil is coming our way.

By week's end, we will be working with Moon square Mars, with the Moon in Aries. This may imply that our problems may get worse as the week goes on.

We may just hit the weekend with an attitude of, "I am so glad this week is over!" The main problem this week: People. They're all over the place!

We do have the Moon square Venus to look forward to by the end of this week, so at least we'll be in good shape in the love department.

If we can get through the workweek, we may just live to tell.

3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Have a Rough Week Starting January 31, 2022 - February 6, 2022:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

It's all about how everyone is getting on your nerves this week. You will try your very hardest to be the caring, compassionate, and super patient friend and helper, but whoever it is that you're trying to help will be completely stubborn in their learning ability.

You have to step back at this point and realize that it's not your obligation to fix the world, even if you see a better way.

Your best bet to having a better week will depend on your ability to pull away from the need to be right and be applauded for your rightness.

If you want people to understand you, try to come across as their friend, rather than as their great guru. It's not your job to teach the world, Aries.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

You will be feeling lonely during this week, Taurus, and though you've been there before, this week might feel particularly uncomfortable for you.

You may be separated from your mate for a length of time that may trigger you into feelings of abandonment; hang tight, no one is leaving you. They are only going away for a short bit, most probably for work purposes.

You need to trust yourself more so that when you're down and alone, you can cope.

While you can't really put a finger on what's bothering you this week, you will notice that it's temporary and nothing really to worry about. It's all in the mind, Taurus.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

What puts you off this week is the idea that you're seriously trying to be good, do the right thing, show up for anything that requires your physical and emotional presence, and yet every move you make seems to be thwarted by some jerk who can't keep their mouth shut.

This is one of those weeks where you'd be better off shrugging than getting angry. It's not a fair game, and you are stuck with people who can't grasp the simplest of concepts; it frustrates you, and if you let it, it will suck you right into that hopeless vortex of time-wasting. Be aware of your surroundings, and don't take it all too seriously.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.