One Card Tarot Reading For January 30, 2022

Your one card tarot reading for all zodiac signs is here for Sunday, January 30, 2021, with a prediction using numerology and astrology.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Fool, reversed

Exercise caution, Aries. You have learned amazing lessons about rushing into things.

So, as you can be bullish rushing toward a goal, be tenacious about pulling back. Impatience can undermine your efforts, so take your time. No need to rush a good thing.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Five of Cups, reversed

You are finally getting beyond the drama that seems like it would never end. You can see a negative situation settle down.

No more time taken up by unnecessary problems, which means you have more opportunity to take care of yourself.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Page of Wands

An idea is ready to be acted upon when you have the Page of Wands. It's best to plan things out and to write down your vision.

You don't want to go without a plan in place. It will help you know what your goals are and to stick to a schedule when you feel unmotivated to continue.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Two of Pentacles, reversed

Are you feeling undecided about a financial decision? Weigh the pros and cons before taking the leap of faith.

Even if you fear that the opportunity will pass you by, your instincts are warning you to be careful, so it's important to listen to your inner voice when it speaks.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Ten of Cups, reversed

Sad feelings can come after a wonderful time, and it's strange when you can go from such an amazing high to a significant emotional low.

This doesn't mean that you aren't ever going to be happy, Leo. But, what it teaches you to do is count your blessings. There are so many of them!

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Four of Swords

You have done so much and now with fewer things on your plate boredom or a feeling of emptiness can sink in.

This is a call to adventure. Try something new, Virgo. The future is open for your dreams.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: King of Wands

You are in a power position, and it's wonderful to acknowledge that.

You're not arrogant for thinking highly of yourself when you have so much potential. It's good to see what you have to offer the world.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The Hanged Man

Why wait for someone to give you permission to do what you know must be done? This is your passion project, Scorpio.

Take ownership of it, and don't forget that time is not always waiting for you to figure things out. When it's time to act, do so.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The Magician

You have a lot of fresh ideas brewing and now you can put them all to good use.

The fun part is finding out how to pull them together and watch what you set your mind to do, manifest into something real.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: The Tower, reversed

Thankfully, the pressure and trouble you faced are now behind you. You were not hurt in a way that you may have been.

The universe was watching over you and keeping you safe and protected.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Ace of Pentacles

You are in a strong position of authority over a situation.

This is not by accident but a gift that can allow you to bless others in the same way that you have also been blessed. Remember to pay it forward.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Queen of Swords, reversed

It's not good to argue with someone who you know will never change.

Save your energy for more important things. Focus on who you can change, which is yourself.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.