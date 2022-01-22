3 Zodiac Signs Whose Fling Becomes Exclusive During Moon Square Venus Start January 23, 2022

If you are presently in a romantic relationship, you're going to notice something amazing that will happen to you: you're going to recognize that this person means much more to you than you originally thought or planned for.

This is not someone who can remain a casual contact in your life...this is someone who needs to play a major role in it, and during Moon square Venus, you both will come to the same conclusion about each other.

This means that you and this person that you've been 'mildly' involved with will turn the corner and become the person you become very serious about.

And because they feel the same, you're both going to agree that this 'fling' needs to take on a different social status; you are now about to go 'exclusive.'

The two of you aren't just a cool duo, you're a power couple, and as you grow closer together during this transit, you'll find that this might be one of the best moves you'll ever make.

3 Zodiac Signs Whose Fling Becomes Exclusive During Moon Square Venus on January 23, 2022

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

You've always been standoffish when it comes to major declarations within a romantic relationship. You guard your heart because you have experience with it breaking and to actually cross that bridge and trust someone enough to make the affair 'exclusive' takes a lot out of you.

During Moon square Venus, however, this transition will not only feel easy, but it will feel necessary.

You like what exclusivity will bring you, and if this can continue on, you might even start to relax within the relationship. That will be a welcome change, but oh, Taurus, how nice it will feel. Trust this change. It's very good for you.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

As far as the trust train goes, you've never been on it. Experience has taught you to be wary of just about everything, and everyone. This is what's led you to relationships that can end at any time because you don't commit your heart to any of them, for fear of being hurt.

Now, you're with someone who you feel deep feelings for, and you want to take it to the next level. When you find out that they are as into it as you, you'll smile and agree that this love affair needs to step out of the fling stage and into the committed and exclusive stage. Life is here to experience so you might as well take a chance!

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Like everyone else in the world, you want to be in love, stay in love, and ultimately trust the person you end up with. This is perhaps why you've 'played the field'. You like to give people a test drive before you consent to the full experience.

Well, during Moon square Venus, the full experience will suck you in like a swirling vortex of love and romance, and you won't be able to help yourself.

This is where you take your cute fling and turn it into a serious romance with promise, and hope...and fulfillment. It's good to be in love, and it's even better to learn how to trust. You can do this...because you want to.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.