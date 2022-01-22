Because we are about to take our own experience a step further, as we always are, due to Moon trine Saturn, we can expect that experience to be more well-rounded and complete.

This transit has a way of balancing out our personal scales, meaning that what we once might not have understood, now all seems clear.

Our experience of life and love, here on Earth, starts to make better sense to us during this transit.

After a while, we come to realize that the people in our lives serve a purpose. Whatever became of our relationship with them, good or bad, taught us a lesson.

And because of this person, this karmic slot of time that they took up in our lives, we know more about ourselves.

During Moon trine Saturn, we will also embrace endings. To have the kind of maturity to know when a thing must end is an absolute evolution of sorts; we are meant to grow, and sometimes that really means we have to let go.

3 Zodiac Signs Whose Karmic Relationship Ends During The Moon Trine Saturn Starting January 23, 2022:

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Time to say goodbye. Time to not only say goodbye but to prepare for the days ahead when you know you made the right move.

Freedom calls you, Sagittarius, and it comes to you in the form of Moon trine Saturn.

You weren't ready until now, and you've suspected for quite some time that you'd have to tell a certain person in your life, "good-bye."

They know it's coming, too, and they accept this. There are no tears here, but an inner knowledge that you both share — an insight that tells you that you're both doing the right thing.

You both learned what you needed to know from this karmic tie, and now the tie must be severed in order to make room for new experiences.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

You will be turning to your best friends for advice during this transit. Moon trine Saturn will have you considering the people in your life and the possibility that you might have to end a few relationships due to irreconcilable differences.

Your closest friends will support you in your choices, and while you personally may feel like you're being harsh or too cold about it, you know deep down inside that you must be the person to bring about the end of one particularly early relationship — this karmic bond can continue no longer.

And as you know, and can trust in your life, one door closes, and another one opens. You'll be OK, strong Capricorn.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

As much as it may pain you to think about ending what you believe was a very special relationship, you've come to a place in your life where you know that this person only represents the past. They have not moved along, nor have they updated any of their thought patterns.

What this person has become to you is a drain on your psyche. You've been clinging to them via some slavish loyalty to the past you shared, alas, that past no longer exists, and it is only you who seems to notice this.

You will be ending this karmic relationship during Moon trine Saturn, and it will free your mind. No regrets, Aquarius.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.