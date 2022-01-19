Love Horoscope For Thursday January 20, 2022

For Thursday's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on January 20, 2022.

Read on for what love horoscope has in store for your zodiac sign on Thursday, January 20, 2022.

Aries

Little arguments can lead to bigger problems if not resolved today.

Try to avoid holding grudges or being petty about matters that a simple apology can solve.

Taurus

You might find yourself in a position where you need to answer a question honestly, but the truth could be hurtful.

While the truth is needed, be sensitive in your delivery. There's no point in adding salt to an open wound that needs healing.

Gemini

You are in a vulnerable position.

As you continue to wear your heart on your sleeve, Gemini, remember that not everyone understands how tender this can be for you and they may try to take you for granted.

Protect yourself when you feel that you're being treated in a way that's not respectful to you.

Cancer

Your sense of empathy and intuition grows today, and you may have some unique insight into the life of someone you love.

You might want to overshare your belief on what they 'should' or 'should not' do, however, the role to play right now is as a listener and someone who is there as a supportive friend or lover.

Leo

You've been dealing with a lot of loneliness lately, and being single isn't what you enjoy, but it's served a purpose.

With the Moon in your sign, you may be coming to terms with the fact that finding your soulmate is going to take some time, and your happiness and joy are worth waiting for it to be just right.

Virgo

When the Moon enters your sign today you gain clarity and focus on what matters most in your love life and relationships.

Setting high standards for yourself is important but remember that the only person who can live up to expectations you set is you, others maybe need your unconditional love and acceptance for who they are.

Libra

Love shows in the little things that you say and do.

So, when you find that your relationship is not as strong as it was before, look at the day-to-day interactions and ask yourself how you can do better.

Scorpio

Say what you're truly feeling. You may be feeling a lot of intense emotions about love and the future, but your partner may not be on the same page.

Pace yourself. Don't rush into something that everyone isn't ready to experience. With love, there's no need to push a matter as romance grows stronger with time.

Sagittarius

Family can be a wonderful help in seeing red flags that you might miss because you're in love.

Are your rose-colored glasses preventing you from seeing the things that you need to see? Are there things that you miss because you think that your love will change the situation?

Capricorn

An important conversation about money may transpire without being planned, and hurtful words can be spoken.

While it's hard to forgive a person when thoughts are said rashly, try to be the bigger person and not add more fuel to the fire.

Aquarius

When you start to think about the past you begin to live there a little longer than is needed.

Take the lessons and the good memories. Leave the ones that you know cannot help you grow as a person in the rearview mirror so you can drive forward to a future that's healthy and hopeful.

Pisces

Sometimes you lose your friends through a breakup and it can feel as if you had a double tragedy.

You'll start over again, and when this is behind you, Pisces, you'll realize that the loss was probably for the best.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.