3 Zodiac Signs Who Forgive Their Enemies During Moon Opposite Jupiter Starting January 20, 2022

When we get to experience the Moon opposite Jupiter, we get an insight into our own behavior.

We may notice that we are perhaps...too intolerant? Or, maybe too judgmental? In other words, this transit puts us in a place where we get to use that judgment on our own selves but for the betterment of ourselves.

This isn't about self-doubt, it's about taking an honest look at ourselves to figure out what works, and what doesn't.

Moon opposite Jupiter is like an emotional cleansing bath. If we are to fully love ourselves, then we must get rid of that which holds us back, and often times the number one drag on our life is what we hold on to, or rather, what we don't let go of.

Essentially, if we do not forgive our so-called 'enemies' then we carry the burden of them around with us everywhere we go.

The importance of forgiveness is mighty. Forgiveness is truly self-love at its highest level. If we no longer wish to celebrate our pain and make our enemies into the superstars in our lives, then we must show them to the door, and never again open that door up.

It's time to forgive, which means it's time to say goodbye to the pain.

Zodiac Signs Who Forgive Their Enemies During Moon Opposition Jupiter on January 20, 2022

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

It certainly isn't easy for you to forgive your enemies, because you have come to cling to the notion that you can't let them get away with whatever it is they did to you.

What you've been doing is holding on to them so tightly that they live in your mind as a negative force, and the truth is, in reality, they barely think of you at all.

Why are you holding on to this person and making them into the star of your show, when what you need is to release them, thoughts of them, and all negative feelings that you hold towards them so that YOU can start living again.

Moon opposite Jupiter allows you to consider real forgiveness for the first time ever. This is a good time for you, Gemini. Don't let bad memories hold you back. Forgive to live.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

You have lived a totally repressed life, Libra. You don't give yourself a chance, and you convince yourself that what you have now is exactly what you want...but you know that you're kidding yourself.

What's been holding you back is your bitter attachment to someone who hurt you — someone who is no longer in your life, nor will they ever be in your life.

Yet, you've decided that this is your main secret; you'll keep them in your mind so that you have a place to direct your hate and unforgiving nature. So, how's that working for you, Libra? Not too well? Feel like giving yourself an actual fighting chance?

If so, open to the influence of the Moon opposite Jupiter, and give yourself a mental health break by forgiving your enemy.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Your past is filled with people who've either betrayed you or...betrayed you. In fact, your entire history speaks of betrayal and the heartache you've experienced at the hands of those who hurt you so. Your biggest mistake was when you unconsciously started to define yourself through your pain.

Blame has no place in your life now, not if you're going to be the steadfast Sagittarius that we all know you are. Do you want freedom and independence?

Then stop holding yourself back! You hold on to your betrayals as if they are badges of honor, but all you've gotten out of the deal is repression and anguish.

Let go of these menacing forces in your life. Forgive your enemies so that you can be yourself again. Don't you miss being yourself? I know you do.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter: Ruby Miranda