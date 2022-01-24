Love Horoscope For Tuesday January 25, 2022

For Tuesday's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on January 25, 2022.

Read on for what love horoscope has in store for your zodiac sign on Tuesday, January 25, 2022.

Aries

Aries, try to keep perspective when talking to your partner. You can be super goal-oriented right now, and this can cause you to lose sight of your playful side.

Mercury enters the zodiac sign of Capricorn, your sector of career, and when you have both the communication planet and Mars in the sign of the sea-goat, your entire world can revolve around your job.

Just be sure to find balance, and when you get home, try to leave work at the front door until you're back on the clock again.

Taurus

Make time for peace and quiet, Taurus. The universe wants to share things with you, but to speak to your heart it needs you to make yourself available to hear.

Mercury enters the zodiac sign of Capricorn, your sector of belief, and what's belief without love? If you've felt short on faith or jaded lately, ask for what you need and if it's healing, invite your higher power to do that, too.

Gemini

Mercury enters the zodiac sign of Capricorn, your sector of secrets, but are you ready to start being more open and transparent with others?

You might not be able to resist baring your soul to the right person should they walk into your life. The connectedness that comes with being open may be the first step you take to falling in love.

Cancer

Mercury enters the zodiac sign of Capricorn, your sector of commitments, and this is the season of talking about love, marriage, romance, and what you want from another person.

If you're just starting to re-enter the dating world after being single, a wonderful exercise can be to write down a list of things that you'd like to find in your ideal mate. Don't forget to include your deal-breakers.

Leo

Mercury enters the zodiac sign of Capricorn, your sector of health, and one thing that can affect you during this transit is unnecessary stress related to problems in your love life.

Negative feelings can be managed, but you might be a bit hard on yourself right now, and it's important to monitor your inner thoughts, especially when you are not practicing self-love.

Virgo

Mercury enters the zodiac sign of Capricorn, your sector of romance, and hopefully, you love to write, because Virgo you are wide open to say what you feel.

Love letters, sweet text messages, and thoughtful gifs can be all that your heart desires right now. Take to the pen and write poetry, read romance, or watch a movie that tugs on your heart strings.

Libra

Mercury enters the zodiac sign of Capricorn, your sector of family, and this is a wonderful time to explore your family tree and to see if you can learn something about your heritage, your parent's love story, and perhaps to write down one of your own.

Use this transit to create a book of love that saves these memories that can be passed on through the generations for years to come.

Scorpio

Mercury enters the zodiac sign of Capricorn, your sector of communication, and you are able to be an open book.

The nodes in your sign and in the sign of Taurus also encourage you to make big changes that you might have resisted in the past.

The next year is going to be an amazing time of growth, and mentally, Mercury in the third house can help you to open your heart to receive it.

Sagittarius

Mercury enters the zodiac sign of Capricorn, your sector of money, and this is a great time to work hard and to save, save, save.

You are in a position to put your mind and energy into a passion project that means a lot to you.

When they say, 'reap what you sow', Sagittarius, be sure to put your energy into something that you truly love.

Capricorn

Mercury enters your sector of personal development, and it's time to set some goals and to think about what it is that you truly want out of life, love, and your future.

Get clear, and focused so that compromise doesn't enter the picture. Make room for what it is you truly, truly want.

Aquarius

Mercury enters the zodiac sign of Capricorn, your sector of hidden enemies, and you might have the misfortune of hearing from an ex you never want to talk to again.

During retrograde season, people from the past can try to creep back into your life. So, set a boundary and try your best not to let it rattle your confidence or sense of who you are as a person.

Pisces

Mercury enters the zodiac sign of Capricorn, your sector of friendships, and this can be a time of closeness, fostering bonds of love and becoming more intimately connected with the people in your life who love you platonically.

You may make new friendships, too. So, if you've been planning to socialize, get back into dating, or to start going out more for fun, now is a wonderful time to do it.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.