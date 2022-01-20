Love Horoscope For Friday January 21, 2022

For Friday's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on January 21, 2022.

Read on for what love horoscope has in store for your zodiac sign on Friday, January 21, 2022.

Aries

You can't earn love, Aries.

No matter how hard you try to make someone love you by the things that you say and do.

There is an emotional element to romance that must be there, and unless that person is open to it, you are fighting a battle that you'll lose.

Taurus

Have faith that love does find a way, Taurus. Love has a funny way of reviving itself during the darkest moment.

When you least expect it, forgiveness can be delivered or the faith you thought someone lost in you and your relationship can be reborn.

Gemini

Reconsider what it is that you share when you give your heart away, Gemini. Some people deserve the best of you, and others do not.

You don't want to rush love, especially not the type that grows stronger with time — the type of love that lasts.

Cancer

You learn from love, Cancer, and each experience you have in your relationship becomes a part of who you are.

You are reflective now, and while Venus retrograde continues to remind you what matters most in intimacy, you continue to strive to become a better lover and person.

Leo

Love is in the details, Leo, and when you feel as though someone has rubbed you in the wrong way, tuck that emotion into a place you can recall it.

So, when you are a bit short or impatient with someone you care about, you can call attention to it and try to do better the next time.

Virgo

Nothing says, "I love you" like empathy, compassion, and the way you treat someone each day.

Sometimes people think that love is expressed genuinely when you buy flowers or treat a person out to a fancy meal, but you know better, Virgo.

Today, express love in the best way that you know how and be a model of what real romance looks like in the real day-to-day world.

Libra

Home is what you make it out to be, Libra, and if you want your family life to be drama-free and a place where others come and feel safe, then set that as a high priority item.

Don't let toxic people or individuals who want to bring you down ruin your energy. Start to set a standard of love that appeals to you and don't compromise it anymore.

Scorpio

What are you bottling up inside, Scorpio? You have a lot of emotions that need to be processed right now.

You have to allow yourself time to breathe and to accept that you aren't going to know the answers every time there is a problem. Some solutions find a way to manifest and certain problems solve themselves.

Subscribe to our horoscope & zodiac newsletter Want to know what's in store for your zodiac sign? Sign up for our free newsletter & get your personal horoscope straight to your inbox daily!

Sagittarius

Investing in yourself, Sagittarius is an amazing way to give better love. You know that you're better when you have given yourself the things that you need.

Self-care isn't selfish, and it's one way you can show your love to the people who mean the most in your life.

Capricorn

Pull back a little bit and let yourself be reserved with your emotional energy. You don't have to wear your heart on your sleeve, Capricorn. Some responsibilities in love don't have to be yours.

Some of the burdens you've agreed to carry are best left to rest so that they can fall on the lap of the person whose problems truly belong.

Aquarius

So, you missed a few of the signals that your relationship was in trouble, and now it feels confusing on how to repair the damage that has been done.

The past may not be easy to clear up, Aquarius, and some misunderstandings truly are a deal breaker for your love life. When a problem cannot be resolved simply, see if time can heal the wound to bring you back together.

Pisces

Take your time, Pisces. There's no rushing love.

Friendship is a great way to start a budding relationship. Some of the longest-lasting relationships began from a humble beginning where two people were able to grow into love rather than fall carelessly into an affair that didn't last when it could have.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.