One Card Tarot Reading For January 28, 2022

Your one card tarot reading for all zodiac signs is here for Friday, January 28, 2021, with a prediction using numerology and astrology.

What does Friday’s one card tarot reading bring for your zodiac sign? Read on.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Friday, January 28, 2022.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Temperance

Patience is a virtue, but that does mean you ought to stew on what's going on in your life. Making a snap decision is never easy but that's why it's so important to listen to your gut in times when you're unsure.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The High Priestess

Elevate your instincts, Taurus, by drowning out the noise of life and not letting yourself be taken down the wrong path because you were too busy to really pay attention. Slow down.

Detach from your cell phone, the music, and the haze of life's energy and start to tune in.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Hanged Man

Why be so patient when you know the time is now. You can't wait for things to happen for you or to you when you sense that the action step is one you have to take.

It's a step in personal responsibility, and when you're complacent it's just as bad as not doing anything at all.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Eight of Pentacles, reversed

Once you master a skill, you still may think you're in the learning phase, but you're really ready to go on and be independent.

It will take time to adjust to this mindset, but Cancer, you will see how quickly you are able to do so.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Eight of Cups, reversed

When you have to do something challenging there's often a conversation that takes place between your mind and your heart.

Your heart will say one thing. Your mind another, but in the middle there's peace. Can you hear it? If not, you will if you listen intently. It's there.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Ace of Cups

All things are playing in your favor and you have every tool you need to get the next step of your life moving forward.

You might not understand all that you need to do, but success is waiting for you on the other side, Virgo. Believe in yourself.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Nine of Wands

People often complicate plans. They have agendas. They have motives and their own wants and perceptions.

Don't give in to negative attitudes no matter how strongly they come across. Be confident in who you are. Focus within.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Strength, reversed

You don't have to always be strong for everyone including yourself. It's perfectly OK to feel sad or to cry.

You may not be in a position to let your guards down or to truly express the despair you are sensing, but honor your emotions.

Carve out some time to just be in the moment and to release.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The Devil

Subscribe to our horoscope & zodiac newsletter Want to know what's in store for your zodiac sign? Sign up for our free newsletter & get your personal horoscope straight to your inbox daily!

There is always going to be a temptation to overcome, a pulling in the wrong direction, and even though you may feel that it's justified today, tomorrow there's regret.

Be true to yourself. Stick to your goals and don't compromise.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Two of Pentacles

It's super important to know what it is that you are doing and why.

You can add a lot of things to your day and it can feel like you're being productive, but it's not.

You might be more productive and effective by doing less. Check and see if that's the case for you.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Three of Cups

It's time to celebrate, Aquarius. You are in a victorious position where you have friends, people who love you and care for you on your side.

Encouragement is there for you, in all forms, see it for what it is, and when you are inclined to feel alone, remind yourself that you're not. Don't be afraid to be happy.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Five of Wands, reversed

The ending of a turbulent time is finally coming to a close, and aren't you happy, Pisces?

You have been going through so much for so long, but now the light at the end of the tunnel is shining brightly. Keep moving forward. Things are looking up for you.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.