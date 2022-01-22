One Card Tarot Reading For January 23, 2022

Your one card tarot reading for all zodiac signs is here for Sunday, January 23, 2021, with a prediction using numerology and astrology.

What does Sunday’s one card tarot reading bring for your zodiac sign? Read on.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Sunday, January 23, 2022.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: King of Swords, reversed

Ok, so you're talented and beautiful and a force to be reckoned with, but what really matters to the people you're trying to impress is how you make them feel when you're around.

Try not to show off when you easily could, instead, use the limelight to make others in your life shine.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Ace of Cups

New beginnings are popping up everywhere, Taurus, and when you have a chance to hit the restart button, what's the hesitation?

Enjoy yourself and allow the refreshing blessing of a fresh start to enter your life. You'll love the experience of starting over and getting to begin again.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Nine of Wands

A last-minute change in plans could transpire today, so Gemini be sure that you have something else lined up so that you aren't left sitting at home without something to do.

While it can be disappointing to wait for what you wanted to happen now, be patient. Besides, a delay can help you to be more prepared and experience less of the nervous jitters that come when a big meeting is held. Next time, you'll be more than ready to go.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Eight of Swords, reversed

You've finally paid your dues, Cancer, and you might have felt that this long period where no love, friendship, or even positive social experiences would never, ever end.

But, here you are starting to become the popular one again, and you're going to appreciate the opportunity more than ever before because you've been longing for interaction with others.

This time around, you see the value in being part of a group and have had your fill of me-time.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: King of Pentacles, reversed

If anyone is prepared mentally or physically to put in the effort, Leo, it is you right now.

You knew that this journey ahead was not going to be an easy one, but once you're in the zone, you'll experience a sense of purpose that is fitting for this time in your life — and you'll love it.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Four of Cups, reversed

Being aware is so important, Virgo. When you are too focused on the now, you miss out on the fact that the spiritual world is always alive and at work around you.

Feed your spirit. Read good books. Listen to soulful music like jazz and enjoy fine food that nourishes you. Spend time in nature and enjoy a long walk that reminds you of how expansive life is.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Sun, reversed

You went through a tough time, and now you see that even through adversity blessings come your way.

You thrive no matter what happens each day. The purpose of success isn't just to have money but to grow your character.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: King of Cups

An amazing person is coming into your life, Scorpio, and this individual will be so wise and helpful. You might meet a powerful mentor or a spiritual guide who puts an arm around you and gives you feedback when you need it.

In other words, don't be afraid to ask for help, the individual you need may be there for you now.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Six of Swords, reversed

No one expects you to be back to normal right away after all you've been through. It takes time for a person to heal from a crisis. So, if you're feeling as though the pressure is mounting and it's too much, don't be afraid to say something aloud.

Your boss, friend, family, or partner will understand. It's tough to be vulnerable, Sagittarius, especially when you're so independent, but this will be a good practice for you to do.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Three of Pentacles, reversed

So, you see that everyone is getting on each other's last nerve and this has you going crazy. You don't need this type of drama in your life.

You are going to have to be the bigger person and not get involved. Even when a person you care for tries to get you in the middle just say 'no comment' and bow out gracefully.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Two of Swords

You are standing at a crossroads, and wow, which path should you take? You might wish someone could tell you what the future will bring?

But, do you really want to know? Each choice or decision involved will change the outcome, and you might actually be pleasantly surprised how nice it is to look back and say, 'Wow, look how far I've come!' with gladness that you didn't have a crystal ball to show you it now.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The World

Pay it forward, and be sure to help others, Pisces.

When you finally make it to where you need and want to be, don't forget to bless the people in your life who love you, listened, and gave you friendly support along the way.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.