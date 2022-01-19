One Card Tarot Reading For January 20, 2022

Your one card tarot reading for all zodiac signs is here for Thursday, January 20, 2021, with a prediction using numerology and astrology.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Two of Swords, reversed

Do you have an important decision to make? What's the rush?

If you are being pressured to make a choice without time to think, then that is a red flag you need to pay attention to.

No one can force you to do anything you aren't comfortable doing, so work according to your own timeline.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Ten of Pentacles

Good things are coming your way, as indicated by this tarot card.

Even if you feel as though nothing major has happened, look around your life to see all the wealth that you have accumulated over time.

Good friends, your health, and your ability to be independent and happy are all things to count as blessings.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Five of Swords, reversed

Breathe a sigh of relief, the worst is over. Even though it can still feel as though the remnants of a difficult time are still lingering in your life, you are over the hurdle and now it is easier for you to catch up on the time you have lost.

Don't lament the past, it's difficult to look back and realize all the losses you just faced. But, this is going to make room for better things in your life and for this reason you should look forward to it.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Nine of Cups

Give yourself permission to do small things that bring you joy. It's not gluttonous or overly selfish to treat yourself every once in a while.

In fact, it’s good for the soul and gives you something to look forward to. Why else would you want to do all this hard work if there wasn’t something in it for you, too?

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Eight of Swords

Old ways of thinking are hard to break. Like a bad habit, it takes time to recalibrate your thoughts. You may want to journal to help you learn what your patterns are so that you can be more aware.

When you find yourself repeating a particular phrase or heading down a direction that you always seem to find problematic, take a moment and pause to help you rethink at that moment.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Sun

Even when it feels as though the darkness of the day is stronger than your ability to overcome the challenge, there is always a silver lining at the end of every cloud.

The light at the end of the tunnel glistening to be visible for you. You will be able to see all the work was worth it.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Judgement, reversed

Once you make a decision try not to second-guess yourself. It's normal to wonder whether or not you should have handled something a different way.

But, you make the best of what you have at the moment. So, just work with your current situation and realize that things are going to work out no matter what.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Three of Wands

Not every goal you set for yourself is a good one. You might have had the right intentions when you decided you wanted to reach a certain level of success in a particular area of your life, but now that you have started you realize this isn't for you.

And that is totally OK. What you need to do is just admit you made a mistake and pick a new goal that works better for you.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The Fool, reversed

You are finally learning the importance of slowing down. You don't always want to be rushing ahead because you feel like you are out of time.

What's the point of this project if you can't enjoy the journey? What matters is enjoying the process and truly being in the moment.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Nine of Wands

You have the grace and courage of a warrior who is able to face life problems head-on.

Fear has no longer taking hold of your heart. You are a perfect example of what determination and excellence look like.

Others admire your resilience and see your strength as something admirable and worthy of trying to emulate within their own life.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Ace of Wands, reversed

Not knowing what the future holds can feel like an obstacle to a successful future, but don’t let what you can’t control stop you from thinking positively about the next stage of your life.

Everyone has to start somewhere. So chin up. Baby steps as you figure things out.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Two of Wands

Timing is everything, and when you're ready to take your life in a new direction, it's amazing how the doors just open up for you.

You just have to knock and see what's available to you. As the saying goes, Pisces, "Ask and you shall receive".

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.