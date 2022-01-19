3 Zodiac Signs With The Best Love Life During Juno In Capricorn Starting January 20, 2022

Here we have an interesting and helpful transit: Juno in Capricorn, which starts on January 20, 2022.

What makes this interesting? Our personal sense of strength and conviction. Juno's influence, especially when in Capricorn, has us feeling confident about who we are.

When we feel confident, we feel less threatened by petty annoyances. Juno in Capricorn makes us feel much more in touch with our priorities as it steers us away from what we discover is truly meaningless.

When we feel confident about who we are, we are then equipped to love another person. Why bring our baggage into another's life if we don't want to burden them?

If we are to live our best love life, then we need to come clean: "I'm yours. No ulterior motives involved." If we can love a person, a partner without a secret agenda, we may just be able to conquer the world.

You have to be willing to take that chance, however, and that is exactly what Juno in Capricorn lets us see. If we can put aside our differences, with an honest desire to make our relationships work we can find ultimate success.

Zodiac Signs With The Best Love Life During Juno In Capricorn Starting January 20, 2022:

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Juno in Capricorn lets you know in no uncertain terms that the person you are with is the person you are meant to be with.

You've chosen well, and no matter how much time you've spent with this person, there's a very good chance you'll be with them for the rest of your life.

If you're happy, then you're in good standing, and there's a good chance that you're very happy with the person you are presently with.

You may not want to risk that, so honor the relationship by being truthful and upfront. Demand the same kind of respect and see what happens.

Juno in Capricorn lets you know that you're moving in the right direction, and should you want it. You can have the best love life ever.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Juno in Capricorn puts things into sensible perspective for you, Scorpio. You know what you want out of your relationship, and above all - you want loyalty. This is not an open relationship, no matter how 'cool' you might believe that lifestyle could be.

For some yes, but for you and your partner, nope, nope, and nope. That means you've got each other, and you have to deal with it.

Fortunately, you're both are game. Both you and your partner, during Juno in Capricorn, will be feeling the need to take it even further.

These are the days where marriage proposals are on high, and feelings between couples are finally peaceful while still being exciting. You've chosen the right person if you want an exciting, monogamous life. Good for you.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

All you want is order. Order takes the thinking out of things, and you do enough thinking at the job. When it comes to your home life, you want to be understood, and you care very much about understanding and tending to the needs of your partner.

Juno in Capricorn is the transit that helps you make sense of your home life; it puts things into their place so that you can comprehend what the two of you need to do in order to keep this thing rolling until the very end. Nobody wants out of this relationship; sure, you've had your ups and downs, but as far as you can see right now, it's looking pretty optimistic.

The future is bright for you and your partner, Capricorn.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.