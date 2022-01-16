Weekly Love Horoscope, January 17 - 23, 2022

Welcome to your Love Horoscope for the week of January 17 - 23, 2022 for all zodiac signs in astrology.

Let's hope for the best, prepare for the worst, and know that no matter what, life goes on and we are strong!

Lovers, you start your week out with a romantic Full Moon in Cancer, and if you're presently with someone, or looking this is a fine day (and evening) for making the best of what you have.

The Full Moon in Cancer represents the culmination, or gathering of thoughts; Right now, it is at its peak, and that coincides with how we feel as well. If we are feeling loving on this night, then that love can grow exponentially. "I think therefore I am." If we dream it, we can be it."

This week also brings us the cusp between Capricorn and Aquarius, which means that we have the potential of growing within the context of our love affair.

At first, we tread lightly, not knowing if we can trust this person that the influence of the well-guarded and discriminating Capricorn, and as we transit into Aquarius as the planetary ruler of Aquarius stations direct, we can start to explore new territory in love.

Keep in mind that by the end of the week, we will have Moon trine Venus, smiling down upon us, letting us know that love is possible, beautiful, and worth making all and any efforts towards having.

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Hang tight to the one you love, because this week presents a few obstacles on your path. You may find yourself at odds with a friend, and you're going to need the love of your secured partner in order to feel like things aren't all falling apart.

That's one place you need not worry about, however, Aries. Your love life is solid and you can turn to your partner, knowing they'll accept you no matter what you're going through.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

That Full Moon couldn't come any sooner, because you and your mate are totally down for a romantic evening with the works. And in your mind, it isn't romantic without the 'works', which of course means, dinner, a night out, a bottle of your favorite bevvie, and of course serious cuddles.

What starts out as a loving week only gets better as the week moves on. That Aquarius cusp will have you making plans together could be vacation time.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

You might feel the pressure of someone in your life who wants more out of you than you were 'previously' willing to give. Alas, things have changed for you and you're starting to think of yourself as someone who may just be 'the right one' for this person, and now, during this week, you may even consider sealing the deal with a firm commitment. Sounds business-like, right? Nah, it's just love and the demands it makes. Just go with it.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

It could end up a very happy week for you, in love, and in friendships. What starts out slow and a little shaky gradually morphs into the knowledge that not only are you not alone, you are well-loved and respected. Your partner or date is very expressive and does not hold back when it comes to letting you know what's on their mind, and, as it would appear what's on their mind is love, sweet love.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

What you may notice this week, Leo is that the more you take of your own self, the more attractive you become to those around you. If you are partnered, your person is going to flip out over the changes in you, if you bring the positivity, it will be magnetic to your partner, and they will be all over you if that's what you want. And face it, that is exactly what you really want. Expect the end of the week to be joyous.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Flirtation may turn serious this week, so make sure you know what you're doing before you push that envelope, Virgo.

You're a big tease, and you know it. You flirt with everyone but know this someone is going to take you up on the flirty nature of yours, and you may just have to own up to it. What's very cool about this is that you are ready for whatever may come. You like the excitement of not knowing, and in a way, you're ready to greet it when it arrives.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

There's only one thing that's going to take precedence for you this week. It's treating your partner to all the luxuries you can lavish upon them. You really enjoy giving gifts and now that your bank account is looking so much better than ever before, you can go all out and do some wild spending on the person you love. Trust me. They are more than willing to let you go hog wild.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

It's the point in the year where you start getting itchy about making plans. Your partner is right there with you, chomping at the bit, suggesting that this week is as good as any to spend money and make plans for the future.

You're thinking about exotic locations and shopping sprees in foreign towns. This week provides an excellent window for you to jump in, book flights, and imagine yourself snuggling tight with your loved one in your arms in a distant place.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

You know that you need balance, and shortly after the Full Moon in Cancer arrives, you'll feel that it's time to take a break and pay more attention to your love life. You've neglected this side of yourself for too long — even if you are partnered.

You love your mate but you haven't been paying them any attention. And then, it hits you during this week. If balance is what you need, then you have to take care of the business at home. Try it, you'll like it.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Ah, the pressure seems to finally be fading away. What culminates during the Full Moon and looks like you having a calming nervous breakdown, becomes peaceful and relieved by the time Capricorn moves into Aquarius.

With Moon trine Venus, you'll feel free again, ready to pay attention to the important things of your life, like your partner, your body, your health. You never stopped looking good to your partner, and there they are, just waiting for you to take them up on that look.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

You love spending time alone, but you also truly enjoy spending days alone with your love interest. This is a great week for getting back together with the one you love. That's not to say you've ever been apart, but mentally you sort of left the room a while ago.

This week brings refreshed inspiration back into your relationship, and since you know you can trust this person, the rest should be cake. Remember who loves you, Aquarius, and hold them close.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 10)

You are one of the very fortunate signs who get to experience an intense ocean of love during this very week. It's like the cosmic gods looked down on you and said, "Yeah, that one. Give them the full love treatment. Stat!"

You'll have fun doing the things you love the best going over old times with your mate, cooking together, making plans for the future. It's the simple stuff that makes you happy, and this week, you're going to get it all.

