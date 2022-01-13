Love Horoscope For Friday January 14, 2022

For Friday's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on January 14, 2022.

Read on for what love horoscope has in store for your zodiac sign on Friday, January 14, 2022.

Aries

Trust the process, Aries. The truth is that love that's meant to be will come back around.

Even if the light of your relationship seems to have gone dark, a relationship that is real will grow stronger in the end.

Work on yourself, but don't wait for the other person. Time flies when you're having fun, so fill the time with love.

Taurus

Invest in yourself, Taurus. Your relationship was not meant to be similar to anyone else's, and that's why when you share what's going on with others they may not understand.

It's those little details that confuse them but that if you truly look at them yourself, you'll understand. This puzzle of love is meant for you to solve. Look inward.

Gemini

It all starts with you, Gemini. You are the one who needs to be happy, no one else.

So, if you're in love with a person who 'isn't your type' but it makes you feel alive, then there's nothing wrong with that. Have faith in what you feel.

Cancer

The only thing to fear in love is not trying. You have to give of yourself a little bit. You can't protect your heart forever.

Sometimes just letting someone in a little bit so they know you and you get to know them. This is the best thing you can do. Even if nothing develops, you're one step braver to where you want to be.

Leo

You don't have to make an excuse for a friend. When someone does something that's wrong, that's what it is, wrong.

You can still love them for who they are, but forgiveness does not have to mean forgetting. Accountability is a form of love and one that shows how you care for yourself as much as you do the other person, too.

Virgo

Those butterflies in your stomach could be a warning sign. Listen to your body when it tells you that someone may not be what they seem.

You don't want to get caught up in the illusion of love. You're waiting for the real thing. Don't settle for less, Virgo. You deserve so much more!

Libra

You don't need to know all the answers. Is it really important to know where you stand right now?

Sometimes you have to let things go naturally. Don't try to push something into your personal agenda.

Love is vast and it does not need to be shaped by your plans. A relationship is the combing of two lives. Let the timing of it all be organic.

Scorpio

Yes, it can be scary when you're the one who fell in love first. Your feelings are intense and they can be hard to handle at times.

But, this is also a lesson in patience and unconditional care for another person.

You get to see the beauty of their feelings grow stronger from the outside and then hold their hand when they are finally where you are now emotionally.

Sagittarius

Are you worried that there might be better out there? Then maybe it's better for you to be single, Sagittarius.

Subscribe to our horoscope & zodiac newsletter Want to know what's in store for your zodiac sign? Sign up for our free newsletter & get your personal horoscope straight to your inbox daily!

It's not fair to the other person if you're thinking that your heart isn't in it.

Maybe call a time out on the relationship until you've sorted your emotions out. Sometimes you have to be cruel to be kind.

Capricorn

Love does not always end with forever. Sometimes, the best you can do is say you love someone right now.

The future can feel so uncertain but that does not make the feelings you share now less real. They are what they are. Embrace and live in the moment. Cherish it.

Aquarius

Love is everywhere, Aquarius. It's in your family, your friendships, you also share a certain type of love with people at work, and these moments teach you to trust the world.

It really can be a safe place, even when you feel afraid of where things are headed at times.

Pisces

Don't let the gossip about the person you love deter you from following your heart.

You have to be the one who decides whether or not this really is for you. And, if you feel this human is your person, then you are the only person who can make that final decision.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.