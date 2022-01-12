Love Horoscope For Thursday January 13, 2022

For Thursday's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on January 13, 2022.

Read on for what love horoscope has in store for your zodiac sign on Thursday, January 13, 2022.

Aries

Squabbles happen, Aries, and sometimes you have to ride the wave before the calm after the storm appears.

Mercury is preparing to retrograde in your sector of networks and friendships, but just before the communication planet bids you to hit the rewind button, it will speak to Uranus, the planet associated with both chaos and the miraculous.

Something property-related can come up for you, and it's best that you think about what matters to you the most. People or things?

Taurus

Even if a rumor being spread about you is wrong, Taurus, it's still good to listen to what is said and think of the blessings that come with fake criticism.

Critics are looking for your flaws, so this can be an opportunity in the waiting.

You get to make an improvement rooted in the slightest truth that not only silences those who wish you ill-will but also for those who want to see you succeed.

Gemini

A fated event, Gemini with a past lover can take place this week, and on the last day of Mercury's shadow, you might catch yourself thinking of someone you used to know.

It's funny how when you think of someone how the universal law of thought starts setting into motion.

You might get a text message or a voice mail. Perhaps a note will come through on messenger or in your LinkedIn. Because Venus remains retrograde, exercise caution.

This isn't the time to assume that a lost love's return means happily ever after from this day forward. But it is a time to review what was, what could have been, and perhaps to find the healing that you need.

Cancer

With the Moon in Gemini speaking to Mercury in its shadow phase, you might feel some heightened emotional energy. There can be a sense of foreboding when it comes to love. Perhaps you're in the midst of a breakup or sense that one is coming.

This can be like a knife in the heart for you, Cancer, where you see a lover turn enemy begin to show their shadow side.

Take care of yourself, Cancer, as things continue to culminate into what they will be, especially changing for you, as the Sun conjunct Pluto continues through the weekend, too.

Leo

Love can be put on hold, and this is a reason for you to rush to grow up, especially if you've been taking your relationships less serious and wanting to date and see.

Mercury conjunct Saturn is a call to maturity, and there can be some accountability coming for you starting the day before Mercury rx begins.

You won't like being called out by anyone if it happens, as this can hit your lion pride; however, good things do come to those who wait. Venus and Mercury rx will be over soon.

Virgo

A little bit of review of the things in life that make it sweet will do your heart good. You may start to wonder what is right (and wrong) in your relationship and try to take it upon yourself to make it right.

Your caretaker side is going to kick into high gear starting tomorrow, but you could project this nature outwardly toward others.

If your Moon, Sun or rising sign is in Virgo, this retrograde season will have you feeling like it's time to wipe the slate clean. Turn your energy inward, Virgo, and don't forget to take care of yourself, too.

Libra

It's fortunate when Mercury is in your romance sector, and you may have already felt a stir toward passion and pulling on your heartstrings, specifically as it pertains to an ex or a lost love that you've not gotten over just yet.

You are inclined to be more forgiving than usual, especially while Venus retrograde encourages empathy.

Today's Mercury shadow helps you to feel less judgmental than you have been treated, and this can be the main reason a relationship gets restored or reconciliation becomes possible this month.

Scorpio

Changes can be well-underway since the start of the year, and much of it can be related to Saturn in your sector of home and family, but also the movement of Jupiter into your sector of creativity.

Plans to move in with a partner can be carefully explored, and the day before Mercury retrograde, you may need to review contracts, agreements, real estate, leases, or projects that relate to your marital home.

Subscribe to our horoscope & zodiac newsletter Want to know what's in store for your zodiac sign? Sign up for our free newsletter & get your personal horoscope straight to your inbox daily!

Sagittarius

What is said, how it is said, and the best way to communicate come to your attention more as Mercury retrograde begins to ramp up in your sector of communication.

This can also mean some strange mishaps related to technology, such as missed emails, phone calls, or even date cancellations. Be sure to double-check plans and confirm as it can be difficult to coordinate due to a lack of clarity.

Capricorn

Objects you've loaned out may be returned to you, and if you've been hoping to collect an item you gave to an ex but have not been able to collect, the opportunity to retrieve it grows.

With Mercury retrograde happening tomorrow in your personal property sector, personal possession, money, discussions about financials will become a progressively important area of your life.

So, if you have an unresolved matter that you know needs your attention, don't sweep it under the rug or avoid it.

Aquarius

Things have been difficult and challenging in love, and with Mercury retrograde preparing to start in your sign, its proximity to Saturn can make this feel extra rough and even more serious than usual.

You may sense quite a bit of distraction, maybe even ghosting's or delays, and waits in your love life, your relationship, and things of that nature.

Pisces

Hindsight is 20/20 and with Venus retrograde in your sector of friends, and Mercury shadow in your hidden enemy's house, a new development may take place.

The day may bring you signs of closure that come with the opportunity to rebuild a relationship that may have gone further than it should have.

Friendships come and go, and sometimes the best friend you can make is via a relationship with an ex-partner.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.