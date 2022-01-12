One Card Tarot Reading For January 13, 2022

Your one card tarot reading for all zodiac signs is here for Thursday, January 13, 2021, with a prediction using numerology and astrology.

What does Thursday’s one card tarot reading bring for your zodiac sign? Read on.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Thursday, January 13, 2022.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Three of Cups, reversed

Emotions feel heightened today, but what are the facts? It's not always so easy to tell when you allow your feelings to get the best of you.

For now, Aries, you may want to take a moment to think over all the details and once you have settled down from anger or fear, figure out your next steps.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Page of Cups

The Page of Cups is a sign that there are words you need to say, but the how is not as easy as you would like.

Perhaps writing down your emotions can help. You can even try buying a greeting card and borrow the insight of someone who captures what you've got in your heart in the simplest and clearest way.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Ace of Cups

This is your moment to shine, Gemini, and you are on top of the world. Be confident. Let your radiant personality shine.

Don't worry about others thinking that you're tooting your own hornn. Who cares? You worked hard for what you have right now, and the limelight is well-deserved.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Five of Cups, reversed

Life has a funny way of getting messy, but that does not mean a day that starts off on the wrong foot must remain that way. You can pull yourself together.

A smile is a great place to start. Remember how many times you've gotten through adversity, and this too shall pass.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Six of Wands

It's time to get back to the basics. Remember when life was simpler and look at the complexities of how to bring things back into focus.

You need less than you think, Leo. In fact, you may even have more than what is necessary. Start by counting your blessings.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: King of Wands

What's do you want to accomplish before this month is over?

When it's time to start a new project, you will know. Is there a fire in your belly to get started now? That's a sign that there is no time to waste. Get busy!

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Temperance

It's normal to think about a solution and all the various ways the outcome will go. If you are worried and want your situation to come out perfectly, this is part of the process.

The catch is not allowing yourself to be so consumed with concern that you are kept awake at night. Solve and then commit. Let the work speak for itself.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The Devil

You have to face your fears and this also means owning up to what you are tempted by.

You might not like the fact that you have a vulnerability, Scorpio. No one does. But learning and exploring how this factors into your choices, and even leads to mistakes, is a good thing to do every day.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Knight of Wands, reversed

Subscribe to our horoscope & zodiac newsletter Want to know what's in store for your zodiac sign? Sign up for our free newsletter & get your personal horoscope straight to your inbox daily!

It's time to slow down, Sagittarius. You tend to rush into things without thinking ahead. You can't always fly by the seat of your pants.

This is what leads to regret and remorse. Slowing down can be a wonderful way to stay ahead. It's OK to not always be the first person out the gate. You'll get there.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: The Hanged Man

Apathy is the death of love, and if you are at the point where you are just in it because things are familiar and you know what to expect, you may want to reconsider your position.

You might be ready to move on or at the very least have a conversation with your significant other to see if there's a way to revive what was lost.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Empress

Hold your head high, Aquarius. You have to trust your intuition even if no one else does. You know that in your heart your path is carved differently.

You are unique, so that also will affect how your journey will go. If you know this is what you need to do, then believe in yourself, even if you must do it afraid.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Two of Wands

Making important decisions is nerve-wracking because what if you're wrong, right?

But think about it, Pisces, what if you're right? If you've done your homework and asked all the right questions, you're good to go!

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.