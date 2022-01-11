3 Zodiac Signs Who Are Attractive To Everyone During Sun Conjunct Venus Starting January 12 - 14, 2022

Ever wake up and look in the mirror and think, "Holy moly, I sure am the bomb. Just LOOK at me." Believe it or not, there are people who feel this way about themselves, and you know what? That's a good thing.

This self-hate thing is so worthless. If only we could just let ourselves have a good, solid moment of self-belief, before we return to our slovenly self-hatred, we might be able to experience the joy of being ourselves in earnest.

Self-hate is a waste of this precious life force, and on this day, January 12, during this Sun conjunction Venus transit, we will happily begin to believe ourselves to be...fantastic.

It is a proven fact that when we feel good, we look better, and when we feel like we look good, and others see it too.

We're such a predictable species, we humans. And during Sun conjunction Venus, the light of the Sun will shine down on what others will call 'our beauty.' Thank you, Sun conjunction Venus!

Zodiac Signs Who Are Attractive To Everyone During Sun Conjunction Venus Starting January 12 - 14, 2022

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

You are the kind of person who never really took on the whole 'self-hate' thing. You knew right at the top that anything other than self-love and self-respect was the way to go, especially if you wanted to attract a lover.

If you're single at the moment, you can expect the energy of Sun conjunction Venus to work wonders on your already heightened sense of self-esteem, and you'll see that manifest as people staring at you on the street in all the right ways.

If you are in a relationship, the attention you may get today from strangers might even make them jealous because today, you're the IT person; the one who gets all the attention. You like it, Taurus. Admit it. You love being the hottest person in the room!

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

You've been doing the right thing by yourself for a while now, not really caring if you make an impression or not; you do it for yourself, and so far, so good. Sun conjunction Venus puts the spotlight on you and lets others see how much you've worked on yourself, mainly on your image.

Your healthy lifestyle is paying off in approving glances and in interesting smiles. You seem to be attracting everyone around you.

At first, this may feel uncomfortable, but soon that Gemini's confidence will take over and you'll seriously come to enjoy what your efforts have brought you. Everyone seems to be gravitating towards your light, Gemini, and you love it. It's a nice change of pace for you. Enjoy it.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Not only do you love getting all the positive attention you can get. You set it up that way. What is life if it doesn't have you at the center of everyone's gaze? You love it, and you cause it. And good for you, because everyone loves a person with confidence.

Sun conjunction Venus helps you exude what you naturally give off, raw sexuality and feline charm.

You're not lashing out today, nor are you beheading those who rub you the wrong way. While that kind of attitude is very Scorpio, on this day, January 12, you'll be feeling much kinder, and more approachable.

There is nothing like a Scorpio who knows who they are during Sun conjunction Venus. More power to you. You KNOW what you're doing and you ARE the most attractive person to everyone around you, today.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter: Ruby Miranda