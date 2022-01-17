One Card Tarot Reading For January 18, 2022

Your one card tarot reading for all zodiac signs is here for Tuesday, January 18, 2021, with a prediction using numerology and astrology.

What does Tuesday’s one card tarot reading bring for your zodiac sign? Read on.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Tuesday, January 18, 2022.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Ace of Cups

No matter what your relationship status the Ace of Cups is a positive sign that love is on the way. Your current relationship may undergo a type of rebirth where you and your partner fall back in love again.

Dating? You may be going through a dry spell right now when it comes to meeting the right person, but keep trying. The love connection you hope for is on its way.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Star

Life's challenges can weaken a person's faith, but that doesn't mean that your higher power doesn't exist or does not care. What it can mean is that you are learning about how grace works and growing stronger in wisdom and discernment.

The Star tarot is like a light that shines in the dark. From a distance you might miss it but as you travel this journey, the closer you get to the finish line the brighter it becomes. You will see!

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Moon, reversed

Dreams are how your sub-conscience mind resolves problems and also helps you to heal.

As you have dreams that confuse you or are difficult to understand know that this is your spirit's way of reclaiming control over the unknown.

Despite how real these imaginings seem to you they are a glimpse of what could be. So, look behind the veil and see the symbolism to help you gain understanding and insight into your life.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Seven of Cups

Seven is a highly spiritual number and when it comes with the Cups this can mean an outpouring of goodness in your life.

What are you working on now? If you pour your heart into your labors you are going to get a huge benefit that brings you good fortune and luck. Don't quit now, good things are on their way.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Five of Pentacles, reversed

When you're in the middle of a serious hardship it can feel like things will never get better, but Leo, you will see that this difficult phase in your life won't last.

In fact, the Five of Pentacles card in reverse signals that you have moved beyond your problems. You might not realize it yet because you're in survivor mode. Check yourself to see if you are still reacting to what used to be instead of what is now.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Eight of Wands, reversed

You have your plan mapped out and your goals, too, but are you rushing without taking a periodic check-in with yourself?

It's important to do weekly or even daily checks to make sure the plans and actions you take are still working.

That way, when you need to make a small change, you can do so before it's too late or more complicated.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Knight of Swords

The Knight of Swords is a card of ambition, so it's time to show up for yourself and others. While you are sweet and kind to all, your goals require the strength that you sometimes hide behind your soft spot.

This is no time to be passive, Libra. This card says it's time to fight for what you want.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Nine of Swords, reversed

Mindset matters, Scorpio. People around you may drop small negative messaging in your direction but that does not mean you need to pick up their bad habits.

Write positive affirmations around you if that helps. Keep your chin up. You decide how you will think, not the world around you.

Subscribe to our horoscope & zodiac newsletter Want to know what's in store for your zodiac sign? Sign up for our free newsletter & get your personal horoscope straight to your inbox daily!

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: King of Cups

Reclaim your time, Sagittarius. Create room for what you love to do.

Make your heart, and the feeding of your soul a time that is protected and shielded from the world around you. Don't allow anything to interrupt your flow when you're in the zone.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: King of Swords, reversed

A brilliant mind and an open heart are all you need, right? But remember... people like to be seen, too.

So, when you're out and about with others, be sure to ask questions and to pay attention to who they are and what they say. It's good to be liked, Capricorn, and it's even better to share the spotlight with others, even if you are the star.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Ten of Swords, reversed

The Ten of Swords, reversed, is a card that admits defeat and failure either by trusting the wrong person or by making a decision that was off-point. So, say so. There's no hiding from it now.

Owning up to your part in a situation is beyond brave, it's integrity. You are setting a high bar for others to match, and it's admirable when you are the first to show you're OK with admitting that you made a mistake.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Three of Swords, reversed

When you have been hurt in the past by a lover, the Three of Swords in reverse is a sign that you have finally healed from betrayal.

The shock of having someone you love disappoint you is no longer as strong as it was before. You are at a place in your life where dating and meeting someone new is likely, and you could even fall in love again — wisely.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.