Love Horoscope For Wednesday January 5, 2022

For Wednesday's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on January 5, 2022.

Read on for what love horoscope has in store for your zodiac sign on Wednesday, January 05, 2022.

Aries

Aries, love requires the energy and effort of two people, and you can try to carry the burden of a relationship, but that's not sustainable.

Today's Venus sextile Neptune can bring evidence that your efforts aren't being met halfway, and this could reveal the cracks in your love life that you did not know were there but sensed all along.

Taurus

Delayed your holiday vacation? A weekend getaway with a friend can turn into something so romantic.

Book a bed and breakfast out of town or look into a nice staycation at home with your significant other to catch up on your much-needed rest and reconnect.

Gemini

Do you need to update any important paperwork such as wills, health surrogate, or for a legal matter?

This week is a great time to review documentation that is needed during times of crisis, such as where relatives can locate passwords or gather information needed should someone be unable to provide it for themselves.

Cancer

A second honeymoon is a wonderful gift for you and your partner, especially if you were fortunate enough to get a little money over the holidays.

Look up promotions that may be of interest to you. See what might fit into your budget and start to plan.

Leo

Love and romance aren't always easy, but you can do things to help reduce anxiety and foster a healthy, loving relationship with your partner today.

Perhaps schedule a mini-therapy session to work on repeated problems. Or, plan a weekly date night to check in with each other without a need to talk about kids or work, but instead focus on each other.

Virgo

Is it time to propose? There are so many wonderful ideas on how to ask someone to marry you? Stuck with knowing the best approach for your relationship?

Look for ideas online via Pinterest or ask friends for secret opinions. Use this week's energy to come up with ideas that you think will be unforgettably romantic.

Libra

Love isn't always what you say, but it is what you do. It's the perfect time to show your love and care by tending to the little things.

Do something for your significant other that they dislike doing. Run an inconvenient errand, order a meal for delivery, or offer to do dishes.

Scorpio

Why not enjoy sightseeing of what is left of the remaining holiday lights with your current crush.

A romantic night out, watching a movie, or holding hands while strolling through the mall or the park, are the perfect compliment for a new budding relationship.

Sagittarius

Even though you tend to be open-minded, what's traditional about love can pull on your heartstrings today.

You may find the little things are what endear you in a relationship. Things like home-cooked meals, playing old-fashioned board games and even looking through old photo albums of your grandparents, cousins, and parents.

Capricorn

What makes you feel connected and fall in love?

For today, one-on-one conversation and quality time with someone special are the perfect love match for you to feel as though a relationship is moving in the right direction.

Aquarius

Pay attention to what people value because it reveals much about their ability to love you and even others in their life.

People may distance themselves from romance, dating, and show their inability to emotionally connect by their demeanor, and it's uneasy to accept but the truth sets you free.

Pisces

Your feelings of hope may be dashed when it comes to love and the potential of romance with a friend.

Even though it makes sense to fall in love with a friend because these types of relationships often can last, your crush may not want to ruin the good thing that you already have going.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.