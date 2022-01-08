One Card Tarot Reading For January 9, 2022

Your one card tarot reading for all zodiac signs is here for Sunday, January 9, 2021, with a prediction using numerology and astrology.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The World

Loneliness is a gift, Aries, In the silence of boredom comes opportunity because in the middle of realizing that you are all you have, you get to create what you want.

Born from your own sweat and tears, little Ram, you suddenly became the visionary of the future, and no one can take this away from you.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Nine of Swords, reversed

Accepting help from others has gotten a bad rap, and some seem to think it implies weakness.

But, think of all the good that comes from being assisted by a person who genuinely wants to see you happy.

You form memories, you grow closer and you realize how important life is when you're together. Two are better than one!

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Queen of Swords, reversed

A person who will cheat themselves might actually be a person who will cheat you.

Look at how someone you are thinking about giving the keys of your heaven to and see if they are a person who cuts corners on small things in their life.

If they don't honor what they have full control over, imagine what will happen when you delegate your prize to them too.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The Star, reversed

When heaven is silent, what do you think? Do you imagine yourself as a small speck of sand on the ocean without any real control over your life?

The truth is that silence sometimes is how the universe reminds you of your greatness.

You have the power to create just as much as anyone else, and the lack of influence or intervention is permission to take your fate into your own hands.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Six of Swords

Let someone carry your burdens right now. Why do you think you always have to be the one to do it all?

There's no prize at the end of life's journey to say that you did a good job for being a martyr. So, why not let someone else be there for you? It's OK to be vulnerable sometimes.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Five of Cups, reversed

Breaking up with someone to who you gave your heart is so painful. It can feel like you have just shattered a part of your soul into two pieces.

You might not be ready to hear that it will get better right now, and that's normal. Give yourself that space to process and to grieve. This transition takes time.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: King of Wands, reversed

Look at your success. Ineffectiveness is a sign of a few things. It can be that you didn't really give your best effort or that you aren't using your strengths.

What is the reason that things didn't work out the way you hoped? Be honest, and then you'll know what you need to do next.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Temperance, reversed

Knowing what you want is so important, Scorpio, and once you've worked through all the reasons why and finally come to your purpose it's life-changing.

There's a shift that will take place inside of your spirit that gives you so much energy now. Prepare to feel empowered!

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The Devil, reversed

it's those little slip-ups that seem to make you feel defeated, but what if you viewed these moments as micro-lessons on what not to do.

Then, these errors in judgment become worth their weight in gold. It gives you a chance to grow and to evolve into this powerful person who knows yourself from the inside out.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Knight of Wands

When a situation is over, it feels like a big loss but what you currently perceive to be a hole in your life is the magic of an open door that allows you to rethink life.

You get to choose, Capricorn because someone made a decision for you. And, now you can say no to what you no longer will tolerate in your world, and yes to what you desire.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Eight of Swords, reversed

You've put up with a lot more than you would have done for anyone else, and now there's a line that you've drawn in the sand that says 'no more'.

This is where the other person may try to step over and test you, but Aquarius, you're wiser. You know better than to let that happen and fold. Stay strong.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Two of Swords

You want a relationship that will last: friends and lovers, intimacy and thoughtfulness.

You're not asking for too much, and there's no reason for you to settle down in a relationship that leaves you feeling empty or unfilled. Life is too short for that, so wait for what your heart seeks.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.