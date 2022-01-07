One Card Tarot Reading For January 8, 2022

Your one card tarot reading for all zodiac signs is here for Saturday, January 8, 2021, with a prediction using numerology and astrology.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Knight of Pentacles

You have a dream in your heart, Aries and the only way to see a dream come into reality is to wake it up by your work and effort.

You can lay in bed and imagine what will be, even during work hours on the ride home or when you're quietly reflective, but nothing moves a mountain in your life like the love that comes from putting your sweat and tears into what you want to happen.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: King of Swords

It's one thing to know that you can do what you set your mind to do, but Taurus, what's holding you back from actually making that first step.

Are you caught up with the romantic notion of someone coming to save you or helping you?

You don't need anyone else but yourself and your higher power. You were born to be what you percieve. Have faith, little Bull. You are made for this!

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Lovers

Love is a powerful choice, Gemini, and it's not just choosing who you love... it's also choosing how you will express the deepest most intimate parts of your soul.

You are making a decision about who you want to entwine your entire life force with. This is not a choice to take lightly, so don't play around with your own heart. Be true to yourself.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Six of Pentacles, reversed

Someone wreaks of stinginess, and here you are practically giving away all of your soul to this one person who isn't even giving you a moment of their time. You aren't meant to be on the begging end of this relationship deal.

Tough up a little, Cancer, even if it's not easy to do. You know you deserve better. Don't jump through hoops for someone who won't even answer a text within a reasonable amount of time. Move on.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Page of Pentacles, reversed

There are two reasons why you might not be doing what you said you would do: Fear or lack of genuine interest. Which is it, Leo? Are you in or are you out? Instead of holding this spot that you don't really want for yourself, let it go.

You are going to be giving a gift to the person who has been praying for this opportunity, and guess what? The thing you truly want that will make you so happy.. that will come to you next.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Eight of Wands

When something is meant to be, it happens so fast. There can be a lull right at the start that is a deafening silence that almost makes you wonder if you're wrong for believing in this opportunity, but don't let that keep you in fear.

The truth is that this is starting to grow in a way that you could never imagine. So, when those doors open and you have to run out the gate, be ready.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Knight of Swords

Put your game face on, Libra. The next few weeks are going to be quite demanding, but there's a reason why you've been learning to have some callouses around your heart. It's so you had thick skin.

Success is tricky, but. your street smarts and tenacity will place your right where you need to be.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: King of Pentacles, reversed

You can talk until you're blue in the face and have all the right things to say, but once a person has decided that they aren't going to listen, that's it, you're done. You are wasting your breath right now.

Scorpio, you need to step back and let this stubborn person learn from the school of hard knocks. It's painful but necessary.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The Tower

You find out who you are and what you're made of when you are faced with a problem. Are you the type of person who blame shifts, looks for a way out, or a person who tries to solve the problem?

This is going to take risk and skill, but once you figure out what type of person you'd like to be when crisis strikes, you'll know where to start.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Ace of Pentacles, reversed

Have you ever wondered what's blocking you from what you want in life? Perhaps you are battling fear and it's holding you back from taking a specific risk that will move your life in a way nothing else will.

What excuses are you making? Is there something that you have bought into as a mindset that keeps you from hitting a new goal? It's time to confront that.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Four of Swords

A lot of times people use friends, work, and busyness as methods of distraction to prevent them from hearing their sorrow.

You are really not going to find out what your life purpose is or what it is that you truly want until you've taken time to be quiet, uncomfortable, and thoughtful

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Page of Wands, reversed

Just before you make it to that next level something strange and complex will come up to keep you from that goal. This is a test and not something that you should be surprised by.

In fact, anticipate it, Pisces, and when you see this happening in your life it means that you are about to break through that glass ceiling and make it to the next level, never to go back.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.