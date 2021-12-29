One Card Tarot Reading For December 30, 2021

Your one card tarot reading for all zodiac signs is here for Thursday, December 30, 2021, with a prediction using numerology and astrology.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Ace of Swords

You are what you believe. Aries, sometimes the mind can speak negatively, but you don't have to accept that this is how things will always be.

You have the capacity to make changes, and all of this begins by feeding your mind well.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Empress, reversed

An unexpected bill can come into the mail, and this can throw off your plans for paying off a debt or saving a little bit of change.

These things do happen, but don't worry Taurus. You're doing great and will catch up at the start of the new year.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Ten of Wands, reversed

Support given and then removed feels bewildering. Do you feel left out in the dark? You might not know why a person decided to ghost you without any warning.

The point is to avoid letting them do it again in the future. Some people come back and expect you to forgive and forget. It's your prerogative, not theirs.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Five of Cups, reversed

Just because a hardship is over does not mean your feelings about the situation are gone, too. It takes time to explore all that you've been through.

You need time to grieve, think and come to a peaceful place with the outcome. There's no rushing this process.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Queen of Cups, reversed

You don't have to explain yourself to anyone, Leo. Your yes or no can stand all by itself.

If someone is uncomfortable with your answer, then they will need to handle that on their own. It's not your job to justify your decisions.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The High Priestess, reversed

When you have so much noise in your life your inner voice is quieted. It's not that your spirit has stopped speaking to you.

In fact, the contrary is more likely. It's speaking more which is why it's good to pay attention.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Four of Swords, reversed

You may need to do things differently. Managing the details of your life requires review and revision daily.

This will not be a one-and-done situation. You will have to make gentle changes and adjustments as they make sense.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Wheel of Fortune, reversed

Your good fortune is coming to you, but right now it may seem improbable or even out of reach. Don't let delays discourage you.

One day things will speed up and you're reward will come quickly.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Seven of Swords

It's time to write and to clear your creative space. You have so many projects going on at the same time.

So, it's important to honor your need to explore your imagination. Create order so the energy just flows.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Ten of Cups

You have so many positive traits and qualities. It's no surprise that people admire and adore you for all that you are.

Now, all that is left for you to see is yourself in the same light — flaws and all!

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Sun

Good things come to those who wait, and you've been putting your life on hold, but now the beautiful opportunity you've waited for all year is on the horizon.

Not because something magical happened, but because you worked hard, didn't give up, and put in the effort.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Justice

When life appears to be unfair it strikes a chord in your heart. You have to be the person who treats others in the way you want to be treated.

When the world feels like it's off-balance, this can be a small role to can play in the grand scheme of things.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.