One Card Tarot Reading For January 2, 2022

Your one card tarot reading for all zodiac signs is here for Sunday, January 2, 2022, with a prediction using numerology and astrology.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Two of Swords, reversed

Are you ready to make a snap decision? Maybe you can't, due to not knowing what the outcome will be.

Decisions are not easy to make, so when you are on the fence about a solution to a problem you might not be ready to make a firm choice between yes or no.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Four of Pentacles

Are you managing your time well?

Time is a limited resource and learning to control how you use this treasure can be a smart way to your success. Try not to waste it on procrastination.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Devil, reversed

What's causing you to slip lately? Are you rushing through the day?

Mistakes can be useful taps on the shoulder asking you to slow down and be more present in the moment, which is a gift if you allow it to be.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The Hanged Man

Why are you waiting for permission to do what you want to do?

We grow up thinking that we need to ask for things that we want out of consideration for others.

But, what if getting what you want out of life will lead you to be the person who is able to help many get their needs met, too?

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Eight of Swords, reversed

Falling short on expectations is such a disappointing experience.

Show someone the grace you'd like to receive during times when you don't do what you set out to do, even though you tried your best.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Three of Pentacles

What idea do you hope to turn into profit? With the new year here, why wait for the next best opportunity.

You get to decide the fate of your future, and taking action now is a great place to start.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Three of Cups

Where is your imagination wandering and what idea do you hope to see become reality?

Your dreams are your subconscious mind nudging you to believe in yourself. It's a desire tapping you on the shoulder encouraging you to chase your beliefs.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The High Priestess

What are your gut instincts trying to help you realize? Why are you not listening?

It may seem reasonable to ignore what could be a red flag in your relationship, but these moments of revelation are intended to wake your conscience up instead of falling back asleep and pretending something does not exist.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The Moon, reversed

What have you recently discovered about yourself that you'd like to change? There's always that one flaw that 'if only' you could make right, but what if this is the one thing that makes you unique?

Perhaps the reason this trait is meant to be there is to motivate others to also learn to accept themselves.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Knight of Pentacles

What do you know is your best trait? Why not use this strength instead of trying to lean on your weaknesses?

You may be trying to improve something you do that ought to be delegated to someone else so that you are able to focus your energy on what you've mastered.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: King of Swords

What worries you the most? It's easy to become overly concerned about things that are not in your control.

But life has a funny way of working out what you fear the most and making it into a strength.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Two of Wands, reversed

What's your big why? Finding something that gives you a greater sense of purpose can keep you motivated when you start to feel like your dreams are out of reach.

Create your list of top reasons and reference them to keep your faith and ambition alive.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.