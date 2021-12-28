3 Zodiac Signs Whose Faith In Love Gets Restored During Mercury Conjunct Venus, December 28, 2021 - January 2, 2022

Mercury conjunct Venus has the power to restore faith in love for the one who has lost all hope, and for three zodiac signs whose faith in love gets restored December 28, 2021, to January 2, 2022, things start to change.

This is a very common condition as many of us lose faith in love. Some of us are able to find higher ground by staking a claim at self-love, while others flounder, wondering why they were 'left out' of the true love 'game.'

After so many years of this problem or that issue, love, for many, has turned out to be more of a chore than anything else. It's as if we sign on for love and end up with heartache, punishment, and burden.

It's enough to end one's hope altogether. Is there such a thing as love, for real? Is this something that we can all have faith in, or is love just reserved for the special ones?

Some zodiac signs have felt left out. Perhaps this love thing really isn't all they speak of...maybe love isn't for us after all. And then, Mercury conjunct Venus flickers on in and changes everything. On December 28, not only will many people get a change of heart on the topic of love. They may find themselves in the midst of it.

3 Zodiac Signs Whose Faith In Love Gets Restored During Mercury Conjunct Venus, December 28 - January 2, 2022:

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

You might be somewhat of an opportunist, but you are about to find out that love is still there for you, even though it comes in the person you don't really have much feeling for: your partner.

Oh sure, you 'love' them, but they don't excite you, and so, you've made some pretty rank decisions based on your lack of desire for this person.

You may have cheated on them, felt extreme guilt, watched the flirtation go sour, only to find out that, in the end, your naive partner still loves you and wants you in their life.

You played your partner for a fool, and now you realize they are the only person in your life who is actually GOOD for you.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Mercury conjunct Venus tickles your curiosity button and will have you seeking out the love of an old friend/lover during this week. You feel like you've absolutely lost faith in love, but you're not altogether ready to throw in the towel just yet.

You want one more chance, and though you feel cynical about the entire thing, you want to see if something cool can happen between you and this old friend of yours.

The nice thing is that yes, it absolutely can and will happen. You no longer have to view love as 'the enemy camp.' If you wish to have love in your life, then open your eyes and notice what's happening right in front of them. Love is here, Scorpio.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

You are probably laughing at the idea that you are one of the signs chosen to have your faith in love restored, as your faith has been so hopelessly trodden upon that it's near to impossible for you to think anything good is going to happen.

You lost faith a long time ago and you don't even mind. Sure, you would have wished for your love life to be ideal and fantastical, but it turned out to be annoying and endlessly burdensome.

Mercury conjunct Venus, however, is about to give you one last chance at love. This would, however, require you to leave the relationship you are presently in, which might be hard to do, but love IS there, Capricorn...and you know it.

This could be just the thing for you to believe in now that the New Year is almost here.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter: Ruby Miranda