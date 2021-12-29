Behold, the Monthly Tarot reading is here. I like to imagine these things coming with a lineup of medieval horn blowers, all standing tall besides some glistening castle where we all live. It's 2022, what the heck could the first month have in store for us?

Last year at this time we were all plunged into the terror that was and is COVID-19.

Now we have its entire family to deal with (variants) and we're all balancing our vaccine cards with our tossed aside masks, and we're hoping against all odds that this year starts out good for us. Come on, fate, make this one a goody! Please!

What the Monthly Tarot shows us this month is that we are the sum of our efforts.

If we put in the effort, we get the prize. If we are lazy and neglect to put in the effort, we lose the prize. It's all pretty simple.

Life awaits, it's another year, a brand new month, and what can we say other than, "Bring it!"

Monthly One Card Tarot Reading For January 2022:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Monthly tarot card: Judgement

Judgement, whoa. Right at the top, Aries gets the Judgement card. That's insane! What does it mean for your month? It means you're going to spend this month renewing your thinking.

The 'judgement' takes place in you. You will judge what is worth and what must go, and this entire month is going to be like a personal Spring cleaning of sorts. It's time to throw out the trash, Aries, and you are ready!

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20

Monthly tarot card: Five of Cups, reversed

It looks like you avoided a major upset this month, thanks to the reversed state of this card. What you'll be noticing is that its business as usual.

The drama is low and the engagement is high; you want to do what you're doing, there is no dread, nor is there a feeling of being expected to do something. You do what you want, your way, and this month lets you know it's just the beginning.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Monthly tarot card: The Empress

Well, you wanted work, and now you have it, Gemini. And it's going to throw you right into the center of it all. This card means very little else in its straightforward state.

This is about working hard to get a grasp on your financial situation and finding success in the work, in so much as it provides more and more work for the future. It's about getting involved and staying involved. Prepare for work, Gemini!

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Monthly tarot card: Seven of Pentacles

This month is going to bring up the idea of fighting for what is yours. This could be a divorce battle or a work-related issue.

What is known here is that someone owes you something and you mean to get what is yours back in your hands.

The chances are quite successful, here, so it's not about worrying; you will succeed. What's going to take up most of your time, however, is figuring out how to get what you are owed.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Monthly tarot card: King of Cups

This first month of 2022 is like a dream come true, and why? Because that's what you planned for. You figure that if you do the right thing, then the right thing will be there for you when you need it, and guess what?

You're right. You've been fair and you've made sure that everyone in your life is taken care of. Now, it's your turn. January is going to start pouring blessings on you, in love and in money. It's good to be the King.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Monthly tarot card: Ace of Wands

Ah, that sense of purpose...it will be your guiding light during this first month of the year. It's almost like a revelation; you didn't expect it, and yet, here you are, knowing what to do with your life.

This is the last thing you planned on knowing, in fact, you were setting yourself up for a big pity party this month. No need for that now, as everything you do, say or touch seems to turn to gold. Even ideas.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Monthly tarot card: Two of Wands, reversed

Nice to get this card in reverse, as it now means surprise and wonder, rather than strife and unruly behavior.

What you can expect during this month is the idea of throwing yourself into something new. This new hobby, job, or activity will be enthralling to you, and you'll notice that it has the potential of never-ending.

January brings to you an interest that may last a lifetime, in all the right ways.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Monthly tarot card: Knight of Wands

Well, it's time to skedaddle, as they say, meaning you're about to go on a trip. This card is about flight, vacation, and escape.

You need an escape, that's for sure, and while no one really thinks about January as the time to depart, that's exactly what you're about: doing what is unexpected of you, as you like it, your way.

You'll be taking time off this month to explore. And... you might choose to be alone during this journey, too. Good on you.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Monthly tarot card: Queen of Swords, reversed

You're going to be doing some heavy digging this month, and what's meant by that is you will notice things about yourself that you don't like, and you'll get to the work of fixing them.

You've become so jaded and judgmental, and it's starting to wear you down. You don't want to be that person, you wish to return to a state where you actually enjoy things, rather than ridicule them.

You will have success, Sagittarius. When effort meets grace, success is the result.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Monthly tarot card: Ten of Swords

Not anybody's favorite card by a long shot, still, you have a way of taking a poor situation and making it into success. And that's what you'll be doing during January.

What you may experience are hurt feelings; someone you love and trust has done something cheap and shoddy to you and almost unforgivable in its insensitivity.

But you know how to get around this, and you will rise above the pain. Stand your ground, Capricorn.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Monthly tarot card: The Chariot, reversed

It's a good month to think about February, if you catch my vibe, here, Aquarius. This month is about litigation, lawful acts, and a whole lot of paperwork.

It may end up being as fun as tax time, but probably not as exciting.

The reversed state of this card implies plans that do NOT go through and a whole lot of red tape to prevent things from flowing easily. This too shall pass. Hang in there.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 10)

Monthly tarot card: The Star

While there are several interpretations for this card, the feeling here is that, for you, Pisces, this month brings hope and promise.

There is something on the horizon that is waiting for you. It could be the manifestation of your dream or the real and true prospects of getting exactly what you want.

Professionally, this month will be outstanding and beneficial to your home, and to your pocket.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter: Ruby Miranda