This week has the potential for much romance. It's the kind of week where we take stock of our lives.

Are we happy with our love lives? Are we in the right place, and are we happy doing what we are doing?

This last week is the pivot on which hope stays alive, and it is very much up to us to use all the cosmic influence we can get so that we can put it to good use.

In love, many of us will be sailing on the wave of a new romance while some of us are either content in our relationships or ready to find someone new.

For those of us who are alone, single, or simply not into the love game this week will bring about a new level of self-love and contentment.

Contrary to popular belief that being alone isn't a death sentence; in fact, for many people, it's the dream come true.

And we have Moon sextile Venus to help us out this week, along with the Moon in Sagittarius, which is another helpful transit for love.

With Moon square Jupiter, we'll feel brave enough to make the next move, and we'll assume a certain kind of charisma that makes us 'the' person that everyone wants to be with during this week.

What we can all look forward to, in love, this week, is the idea of acceptance, whether it's from the people in our lives or it's because we finally accept ourselves 'as is.'

Weekly Love Horoscope For December 27, 2021 - January 2, 2022

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

You may not be as content as some of the others in this reading, but this week, in love, should prove to be pretty smooth.

You do like to argue, though you don't feel this is the week to upset things even if the imp in you is just dying to wreak havoc.

Be kind to your partner and watch how lovely things can get because of your niceness. What you put into this week is what you will get out of it, so keep it loving.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

It's all smooth-sailing for you and your loved one this week, as you both set off on an adventure that is both thrilling and scary.

You are taking your relationship to the next level, and that could mean marriage or moving in together. You feel ready and so does your partner.

It's all 'go' in terms of the optimism you feel about love and your life. You see a future with this person and you are more than happy to sail right on into it.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Love lets you know that you're covered this week, Gemini. What you have is good. There's nothing to complain about, nor is there a reason to look for something to complain about.

Look at your relationship; it's taken a while for the two of you to get this easy going with each other but when it comes to putting in effort for each other, there's no laziness allowed. You both show up for the relationship and it's quite obvious you love each other.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

You have finally found the courage to say something important to the person in your life that you consider being your partner, and because you always assumed they'd take it the wrong way, you've held back.

Well, this is the week you lay it on them, and guess what? They're into it. Yes, that cray-cray idea you had? Your partner thinks it's pure brilliance. Sounds like a 'yes' to me.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

You might be feeling a tad resentful during this week, as you've just spent the last month catering to your partner's every last whim, and to be honest, you're getting tired of it.

You want to be outside, having a good time. You're not the stay-at-home-and-binge-tv kind of person, and that is, of course, exactly what your partner wants to do. It won't cause world war three, but it may get in the way of your lover's paradise.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

It's just another week for you, Virgo, partner or no partner. You just don't care. Your mate has been on your nerves for what feels like eons and you just don't know if you have another nerve left to be trampled on.

You are irritable and demanding this week, and love plays no role in your dealings. You just want to get back to work so you can forget what's going on at home. Freedom calls, yet you cannot grasp it.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Life feels fairly good to you, and though your mind is not exclusively on romance, you can make room for that if need be. Now, that doesn't sound like you're too committed, and that might be true.

The reality is that you are distracted by something that gives you enormous pleasure; it's not your love either, but you can certainly find it in your heart to spend time with them, as well.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

This is a week you'd be happy to get through without incident. And you might just get your wish, as things seem to be pretty free-flowing and smooth.

Subscribe to our horoscope & zodiac newsletter Want to know what's in store for your zodiac sign? Sign up for our free newsletter & get your personal horoscope straight to your inbox daily!

In love, you'll be asked to do something that will make you feel a little pressure; it's definitely not something you want to do, yet you feel if you don't concede, there will be problems later on in the relationship. Do what you think is the right thing to do, Scorpio.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

You are lucky in love this week, Sagittarius, as it seems you've finally hooked up with someone who 'gets' who you are.

If you tell this person you need some space, they are more than happy to give it to you, and this week is one of those "I need space" weeks. You'll check in now and then with your loved ones and they will be pleased by the simplicity of your efforts. All is well in your world — good for you.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

You have something on your mind and you want to bring it up to your partner this week. It's about money, spending, and the new year and as unromantic as that sounds, it's even worse when it comes out of your mouth at the wrong time.

Without intending to, you will be setting a drab tone for the new year, unless you take your foot out of your mouth and start talking about something less...dreary.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

You are always ready to try, try again, and this week may ask the same of you once again. Your partner is depressed; they need your compassion and your patience.

While this may feel like rote to you, it's still important enough for you to want to make this person happy. Just remember that you are not responsible for their happiness; it's good to be there, but it's not up to you to make it happen for them.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 10)

If it was up to you, all you'd ever experience is love, sweet love. Your attitude may be far-fetched, but it sure is attractive to the person who loves you, and this week is going to be one where they decide to prove it to you — all night and day.

Life is good this week, and your love life is going to keep you optimistic about the future of the relationship. You've found someone really special, Pisces, so consider them 'a keeper.'

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter: Ruby Miranda