One Card Tarot Reading For December 27, 2021

Your one card tarot reading for all zodiac signs is here for Monday, December 27, 2021, with a prediction using numerology and astrology.

What does Monday’s one card tarot reading bring for your zodiac sign? Read on.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Monday, December 27, 2021.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Six of Wands

A fresh start begins with an idea you nurture in your heart. But, it's time to put them on paper and move on from there.

Instead of thinking about how it might be, but a little plan in place to turn your dream into reality.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Hermit

You are keeping things to yourself these days, and that is exactly what is needed. Don't let the pressure of life pull you into the noise of this time of year.

Distance yourself so that you can have your resolutions ready for the new year.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The World, reversed

Success isn't how much money you make or how many things you have control over.

True success can be the strength of your inner character and the ability you have to rise above adversity when it hits.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Page of Cups, reversed

Miscommunication happens all of the time, but if you take a moment to actively listen and ask for clarity on what's said, you can help reduce the likelihood of it happening today.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Nine of Cups, reversed

An apology given and received can wipe the slate clean and bring your relationship back into good standing, but also be mindful of their actions.

You may appreciate knowing that what they do supports their remorsefulness.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Four of Pentacles

Managing money and learning how to be better with your time and expenses isn't an overnight ordeal.

You'll need to educate yourself a little each day to become super savvy at finances.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Knight of Wands

Why pick a fight when you can come with solutions.

You have a lot of fresh ideas, so focus on that instead of the problem or what is wrong all of the time.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Three of Cups

You are creative, so use your energy to make something better instead of just complaining about where things are now.

If you start being the person who makes change happen, others will follow in your footsteps.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The Hierophant

Old school ways aren't helpful with the current situation, but that does not mean you need to dismiss advice altogether.

See if there is a way to make an improvement that uses similar concepts. Why reinvent the wheel if you don't have to?

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Seven of Wands

Write. Put your thoughts, ideas, and hopes on paper. Make a visual, like a vision board.

Add everything you ever dared to dream on your wish list.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Ace of Pentacles

It only takes one positive turn of events to bring things back into good standing.

You don't need everything to get better, you just need one thing to start the ball rolling in the right direction.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The Magician

You have everything you need to make something good happen. Don't keep looking elsewhere.

See what you already have and make it work with the resources that are available to you now.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.