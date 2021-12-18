One Card Tarot Reading For December 19, 2021

Your one card tarot reading for all zodiac signs is here for Sunday, December 19, 2021, with a prediction using numerology and astrology.

What does Sunday’s one card tarot reading bring for your zodiac sign? Read on.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Sunday, December 19, 2021.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: King of Wands

One thing you are not, Aries is a coward or afraid of change. So when you have to rise above the noise and haste of life to get what you want, you’re the first person in line.

That is why it is so crucial for you to lay the foundation you will build a future on. Don’t back down just because something is hard and sad. When life gives you a push, shove right back.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Five of Swords

Your head is dizzy from all the facts and information you've just received. It's enough to make even people who enjoy a complex situation wonder what the heck just happened.

However, this is good for you because now you understand the situation and can take action. But, unfortunately, it may have taken this chaotic situation to get you to move, Taurus.

The rainbow at the storm's end will prove that this phase is for your highest good, so forge ahead.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Ace of Swords, reversed

You are done fighting, and you are tired of making war with yourself and others.

You’re ready for some peace and calmness in your life. That is why you decided to start distancing yourself from anything that creates drama.

At first, it may have seemed a little interesting to you to be challenged, but now you realize that this is just a time to suck it up, and you’re done.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Knight of Wands, reversed

When you do not have the support you need, it can be challenging to get anything done. It’s OK for you to cry and be sad about your situation.

You are not the only person going through a time of loneliness, but it doesn’t mean that you aren’t entitled to your feelings. Slow down and give yourself room to breathe. You deserve to process your emotions right now.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The Magician, reversed

Well, it’s time to go back to the drawing board. So far, everything you’ve tried to this point has not worked. It really might not be you, but the timing of the situation.

Perhaps waiting until later would be a better thing to do. But, unfortunately, sometimes things work themselves out without your help.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Four of Wands, reversed

Somebody's idea you thought was a great one to try didn't work out the way you had hoped. Don't worry about it. Somethings you cannot go back and change.

However, think about all the fun you had initially. And apply that same energy to your next dream or goal, which will work out for you much better.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Fool, reversed

After rushing ahead into a situation you were unclear on, you are now at a standstill.

This is the time for you to reconsider your position and develop a new strategy. Instead of pushing forward to make things work because that’s the way you thought they should be, accept that fate has given you an upper hand and take advantage of it.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The Sun

Life really can be good even though you are going through quite a few difficulties right now. However, it can be hard to see peace and harmony beyond the stress with so much going on.

You are doing a fantastic job and getting everything you need to have done and completed. Pat yourself on the back. Everything is going to go well.

Subscribe to our horoscope & zodiac newsletter Want to know what's in store for your zodiac sign? Sign up for our free newsletter & get your personal horoscope straight to your inbox daily!

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Ten of Wands

Try not to allow any self-sabotage to come in as you struggle with feelings of imposter syndrome. It’s challenging to get to the next level of your life because you’re not used to seeing yourself that way.

Don’t be the one that causes all that you’ve worked on to come crashing down around you. Instead, tell yourself that this is meant to be, and the reason you are where you are is that you’ve worked hard to get there.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Five of Cups

Right now, your emotions are all over the place, and it will be tough for you to see clearly. So you need to step back from this relationship to gain a perspective that you do not have right now.

Turn your phone on airplane mode if you need to, and just don’t answer back any text messages. The distance you give yourself will be really beneficial, and once you have a clear mind, you can go back and regroup to see how you need to respond.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Queen of Cups

Instinct meets intuition, and it’s a good thing that you listened to your gut and did what you knew you needed to do.

You have been doing a lot of soul-searching now that has come to a place where you can sense when you need to make changes and when you don’t.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Four of Pentacles

Finances may be complicated for you right now, and that is why you need to slow down and manage what you have. Create yourself a budget.

Don’t be afraid to dig into your expenses to see the reality of the situation. Once you know what you are managing, it will be easier for you to solve your problems.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.