Love Horoscope For Sunday, December 26, 2021

For Sunday's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on December 26, 2021.

Read on for what love horoscope has in store for your zodiac sign on Sunday, December 26, 2021.

Aries

Long-term love takes time, and to make romance last a conscientious decision needs to be made each day.

In other words, if passion brought you together, friendship will be what keeps the union growing.

Taurus

It's important to keep your relationship and its potential in perspective. Your values in love help you to decide whether or not you can see this person in your future.

If you keep bumping heads with each other and arguing over small things, what do you think it will be like when you're married and facing major problems?

Gemini

You don't have to fall in love with a person if you're happily single. You can enjoy a loving relationship with yourself and include things in your life that bring a sense of wholeness to you.

From spending time in nature to enjoying quality time with your pet, you can enjoy a single life without feeling as though you should be coupled.

Cancer

You're at this exciting place in your life where you want fun, adventure, and romance in love.

But this is why a part of you is not fully able to accept that things in your relationship aren't headed in a certain way. Ask yourself, Cancer, are you looking for steady or something more dramatic.

Leo

Choose your person. Dating can be so much fun, and you may enjoy getting to know different people, but when it's time to commit, it's time.

To have that level of closeness and connection with another human being is what love is truly all about.

Virgo

Speaking from the heart is such a wonderful moment to share with the person you love.

You open a new world of trust and fidelity to this person. When you give them the reassurance of your affection by showing your softer side, they feel loved.

Libra

Make your home a place that is the safest for anyone to be. Your attention to the little things is what makes your house a home.

For the person, you want to live with and build a life with, it means so much when they can be out in the world and come home to let their guards down.

Scorpio

You know you're with someone who understands you when you speak of something and they are able to get you right away.

It's uncommon to meet someone with whom you can have this type of soulful connection, but today, there are lots of opportunities for you to bond with friends and a loved one if you're already coupled.

Sagittarius

Love is a treasure and each memory has value beyond what money can buy.

Invest your time and resources into doing something with your love to create lasting memories that build your relationship and help you to feel connected with one another.

Subscribe to our horoscope & zodiac newsletter Want to know what's in store for your zodiac sign? Sign up for our free newsletter & get your personal horoscope straight to your inbox daily!

Capricorn

When you fall in love with someone, you might not have been looking for it.

You just see something in that person that draws you in and makes a lasting connection imprinting a part of their soul on your heart.

Aquarius

A love that becomes an enemy is so bewildering and difficult to understand.

But, some people may not be able to move on with their life without creating animosity, and so rather than leaving peacefully, they have to move on using anger and disdain to create space for the next chapter of their life.

Pisces

Are you in love with someone who is just a friend?

You may be at a place where waiting is no longer an option and the healthiest thing you can do for yourself is to create distance and let the friendship go.

You won't be able to move until you no longer have the hope that one day they will feel the same, but if it hasn't happened already, this could be a waste of time.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.