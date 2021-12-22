Love Horoscope For Thursday, December 23, 2021

For Thursday's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on December 23, 2021.

Read on for what love horoscope has in store for your zodiac sign on Thursday, December 23, 2021.

Aries

You need a sense of security, Aries, and during this month's Pluto conjunct Venus you are hoping to find it in both the world and also within yourself.

Gossip can feel like a potential threat to your public reputation and rock your confidence.

You don't agree with friends who say, "Don't pay attention to it", and you likely cannot look the other way. So, do something about it. Negate the naysayers and negative nellies by loving and living life in the best way that you can.

Taurus

Belief in love is not a stagnant ideal. It's forever changing, growing, and moving with each relationship you have regardless of its romantic potential or platonic undertones.

Think deeply about what you truly feel about love and its meaning. It will be tough for you not to do when your ruling planet Venus remains connected to Pluto who is asking you to change and evolve with the times.

Gemini

When you give of yourself and let someone into your inner circle of trust and confidence, it's a big deal, Gemini.

There are certain things you might feel overexposed about this month, and with Pluto and Venus in your sector of secrets, a lesson on discretion— when to share and when not to — is dealt, and it's an important one for you to learn.

Cancer

What about you? It's a reasonable question to ask, and one that you might not consider too frequently when it comes to love. Love is an expression of yourself, and you matter Cancer.

For today, consider your wants and needs as it comes to love, and don't be afraid to assert yourself a little more to ensure your voice is heard and your needs are also on your significant other's mind.

Leo

Each day is an opportunity to show someone how you truly feel, and if a person is saying one thing but demonstrating another by their behavior which should you believe?

Actions speak much louder than words, Leo. So, listen with your eyes as much as you do with your heart.

Virgo

Your definition of love and romance is going to change, Virgo. And, what you loved before may not be your cup of tea now.

It's good to communicate these things to your partner instead of pretending that you still like it when they do certain things for you.

Tell them what you like now and maybe this will open the door to more romance and new ways of communicating love.

Libra

Family comes first, and when you are faced with the option to sacrifice family for someone else's comfort it's never going to work out for you.

You may do things to try and appease others at the moment, but long-term, your values will always prevent you from truly being happy if you know in your heart that you did not live up to them.

Scorpio

Communication matters, and so does the quality of what is said when you are sharing from the heart.

When you strive to connect intimately with another person, it's not always what you say, but also how you say it.

Sagittarius

What you value when in love is different from what you care about when it's only you. And, this change in perspective is what will help you to see just how deeply committed you are to another person.

If you find yourself focused on things instead of the person, perhaps your heart isn't as invested as you had thought.

Capricorn

Love changes you, and it also challenges you to be a better person. There's something so amazing about love that brings out the best in you.

The right person will want you to flourish and not see you be less than who you truly are meant to be, and they will help you to get there.

Aquarius

Everyone has a negative experience with a toxic person at some point in life.

You may recognize the red flags in others, but it's also good to pay attention to constructive criticism when it's given so you can work on the flags within yourself.

Pisces

Trust your friends, Pisces. Sometimes they see things long before you do.

Their protective nature can be hard to understand at times, but don't push feedback away simply because it does not fit with what you want.

Be open to hearing what's being said. You never know if it's sound advice or wisdom you'll need now or later.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.