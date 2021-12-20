3 Zodiac Signs Who Have The Courage To Love Again During The Moon In Leo, December 21 - 23, 2021

When our Moon is in Leo, as it is from December 21 - 23, 2021, we will be fortunate enough to reap the rewards of this transit as it plays out in our lives as courage, nerve, and altruism.

If there has ever been a time to reach out and 'do the right thing' by one's self, in terms of love - then this is the time and we should strike while the iron is hot.

Love and loving someone takes confidence; it's not such an easy thing, and when we've been hurt by love in the past, we tend to make it an even harder thing to take on.

To love someone means we need the courage to be responsible. To love someone means showing up for them, even when it makes us a supporting character, rather than the star of our own show.

This transit, Moon in Leo, concentrates on the kind of courage that inspires us to try again, to see the future as filled with potential, and to know that love has not left us in the dark.

We can love again, and we don't have to fear it. Life is for living, so let's get to it.

Zodiac Signs Who Have The Courage To Love Again During The Moon In Leo, December 21 - 23, 2021:

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

You have always had the courage to do what others fear doing, and many times your courage has turned out to be foolish hubris; you never ever believed you could fail, especially in something like love, of all things. Failing doesn't sit well with you, Leo, as you only think of yourself as an absolute winner.

Yet, you've been hurt in the past by love and it's put you off; you don't want to feel that pain again, and so, in your own way, you've pulled back. Still, things seem empty in your life without love, and you being you and all, it appears to be only natural for you to set aside this old problem and begin a new one, with hope and the idea that you have what it takes to love and be loved. Round two: You're up.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

You've always had this belief that there is only one life to live and you had better make the best of it. In your life, you want love — family, a good job, great health, lots of money; the stuff that everyone wants. In your case, you do your very best to live life to the fullest, but in order to be a 'full' person, in your mind, you need to have a partner to share the experience with.

Right now, you don't have someone, though you have had the occasional fling here or there. What you've come to understand is that you've been putting off the idea of bringing in a real love into your life, simply because the past has taught you to watch out for such vulnerability. You no longer wish to wait, however, and now, thanks to Moon in Leo, you are ready to take that chance again.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 10)

Just the idea that you are considering putting yourself back out there in the love and romance world is beyond you; you know what that's like and it's scary. You've experienced firsthand what love can do to a person, but you're also not sure if you're officially over the stuff.

Moon in Leo cracks your shell a bit, letting some of that light in, and before you know it, you might be craving some direct contact with someone who has the potential of being your next great love. Yes, it can happen, and once this magical idea starts to cement itself in your psyche, you'll be ready, willing, and able to move into a new love affair. Courage moves you, kiss the fear goodbye. Adios!

