Love Horoscope For Wednesday, December 22, 2021

For Wednesday's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on December 22, 2021.

Read on for what love horoscope has in store for your zodiac sign on Wednesday, December 22, 2021.

Aries

Venus retrograde continues in the zodiac sign of Capricorn inviting you to turn inward so you can reflect on the changes you need in your love life.

With Pluto now conjunct with Venus RX, the desire to make important changes is heightened. These planets can foster a strong need to be admired and respected by others, and this can set the tone for your inner work.

Taurus

Now, Taurus, you have clarity and can set a goal for yourself.

Pluto in Capricorn has encouraged you to open your mind to spiritual ideals and now that Venus, your ruling planet is retrograde, the changes you have needed to make within are now becoming apparent.

You are ready to do the inner work that you have not had time to focus on or perhaps you neglected due to not seeing them within yourself. It's good to have the reason to change be self-driven.

Gemini

Venus retrograde joins hands with Pluto, the planet of transformation and change in your secrets sector, and this can have you feeling extra sensitive to undertones in conversations and actions by others, especially if they are passive-aggressive.

You are not looking for power struggles in love, Gemini, but you may see areas where others are trying to control you and demonstrate that you are your own authority figure.

Cancer

If it's time to make important changes in your love life, the relationship between Pluto and Venus retrograde in your marriage sector is increasing your awareness of what you like and dislike. Give time and attention to what you feel as you review your needs and wants in love.

Leo

Healthy love and positive relationship interactions are likely today while Venus retrograde speaks with Pluto in your sector of routines.

Talk with your significant other about what has worked this year and what didn't. See how you can partner effectively to make new routines that fit in with your relationship and your goals as a team.

Virgo

Venus retrograde in your romance sector can stir sweet memories of past loves, and with Pluto connecting with the planet of love the potential for an ex to return to your life is possible.

You might be thinking of an old flame and they call or text. Venus RX can be a risky time to rekindle a romance that did not work in the past, so be optimistic if you're smitten but practical if you know red flags were the reason why things ended before. Look for signs of change before jumping back in too soon.

Libra

Venus retrograde can have you longing for times in the past. Homesick?

Make plans to reconnect with family over the week and into the weekend. Even if you can't travel, you can FaceTime or video chat to say hello.

Scorpio

Your ruling planet, Pluto, in your sector of communication speaking with the planet of love can stimulate your mind and have you overthinking. The next few days are good for reaching out and settling problems.

If you have someone with who you lost touch but want to reconnect and get on good terms, send a text. You might not hear back right away but this could begin a conversation toward forgiveness.

Sagittarius

With Venus retrograde in your sector of money and personal property, you are aware of the financial impact dating has on your well-being from pocketbook to the partnership.

Subscribe to our horoscope & zodiac newsletter Want to know what's in store for your zodiac sign? Sign up for our free newsletter & get your personal horoscope straight to your inbox daily!

Make plans to be practical when it comes to dating and going out with someone new.

Capricorn

You are ready for change, and with Pluto in your sign now speaking to Venus retrograde, what you need to let go of and what you need to improve are clear.

Even if you're not ready to do anything about it right now, you can start discussing your desire to grow with your partner and ask for their love and support.

Aquarius

So many changes have happened this year, and you have learned who you can keep in your circle of trust and who you cannot.

However, during today's Venus retrograde conjunct Pluto in Capricorn, you have another window of opportunity. It's a good time to pull back and be more discerning about the type of people you allow in your life.

Pisces

Venus retrograde in your friendship sector can have you busy as people from the past start to reappear in your life, perhaps even an ex who has hopes of developing a relationship again.

It's OK for you to be reluctant to open a door you once closed. Take time to get to know others again, as even a blast from the past has changed who they are in comparison to what you recall them to be.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.