3 Zodiac Signs Whose Ex Wants A Second Chance During Moon Opposite Pluto, December 22, 2021

Three zodiac signs whose ex wants a second chance during the Moon opposite Pluto will have to figure out things can work when trying again starting December 22, 2021.

There are those who believe in second chances, and those who never look back. It's hard to not want a second chance, and even harder to want that chance to get back with your ex when your ex wants nothing to do with you.

It happens, and if you are someone who wants a second chance. and you're going to have to work hard at getting one.

We make mistakes in our lives, and sometimes, we're with people who get to witness our mistakes upfront and center; in fact, the mistakes we make may have ended up in heartbreak or worse, an ending.

If only we knew then what we know now! And that is the crux of this situation. Moon Opposition Pluto taps into that part of our brain where we experience regret, but not just that: we yearn for a second chance, another go. Just... please?

Moon opposite Pluto will keep you second-guessing yourself. You'll come to think you're a real piece of work by the end of this transit, and you could have your self-esteem knocked down a few pegs...this may break your confidence down when inquiring about a second chance, but don't let that stop you.

If this is something you think you can do, and that it will bring joy to both you and your ex, then why not go for it? Life is for living.

Zodiac Signs Whose Ex Wants A Second Chance During Moon Opposite Pluto, December 22, 2021:

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

What you want and what you're willing to do for what you want are two entirely different things. Do you want to get back together with your ex? Oh hell yes you do, after all, they were the love of your life. Whatever went down to separate you was bad news, but you're not that person anymore.

Or so you keep telling yourself. Moon opposite Pluto remembers exactly what happened and is slyly placing that doubt back into your mind. So, you want a second chance, but you're so filled with self-doubt that you think you'll blow it if you even try.

What you might be doing is unintentionally avoiding rejection before it happens, simply by not even trying, which is, basically, all you really want to do. Just do it, Gemini. Why not?

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

You definitely want a second chance at having what you once believed was the greatest love of your life. You don't think you can ever love someone again, at least not in the same manner as you once loved this ex of yours.

And so, with the heavy influence of Moon opposite Pluto, you'll be pining over your lost love, and the only thing you'll be able to think about is getting back together with them.

Here's where things get slippery: your ex is no longer single, and this is a serious block on your efforts. So, in the long run, this desire may have to stay in your mind, but that's what Moon opposite Pluto does, it works in the mind and rarely has influence in the physical world.

Subscribe to our horoscope & zodiac newsletter Want to know what's in store for your zodiac sign? Sign up for our free newsletter & get your personal horoscope straight to your inbox daily!

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

You always want to get back with your ex, and you rarely withhold this kind of information. It's common knowledge with you: you have always only really loved that one person, and this, that and the other happened (aka LIFE) and now you're not together.

You also think that this person of the past pines for you too, which is SO NOT THE CASE. Alas, you don't like to hear things like that so you easily rewrite history to make yourself comfortable with it.

This mental ping pong game is one of the Moon opposite Pluto tricks; you'll get swooped up by fantasies of reunions and great proposals of love, while the reality is clearly telling you to get over it.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter: Ruby Miranda