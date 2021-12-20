Love Horoscope For Tuesday, December 21, 2021

For Tuesday's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on December 21, 2021.

Read on for what love horoscope has in store for your zodiac sign on Tuesday, December 21, 2021.

Aries

Certain secrets are best left to yourself, Aries, and you may be more guarded about your personal life than usual. In fact, disclose things about yourself with intentionality. Don't give all without purpose or a point.

It's not that you lack transparency or are being inauthentic. Quite contrary. What you're doing is respecting yourself more and letting someone who wants to know you get the chance to with time.

Taurus

Love can be both beautiful and challenging, Taurus. You are working through some of the lessons that you are learning in life and love.

So, ask the universe to guide and provide you with insight and wisdom.

The lows of love can be confusing, and sometimes that's when your belief in love grows the deepest because you get to see how life can take a turn for the better.

Gemini

What does your heart desire, Gemini? It's time to do some soul-searching and to discover what you want and need in a relationship.

You might prefer to be single for a little while longer until you figure out what matters most to you.

Dig deep into your heart to connect with your inner voice. When you hear it clearly, you'll know what it is you're looking for.

Cancer

Your heart is longing for a relationship that lasts, and this month while the Sun is in the sign of Capricorn, your love life is going to take a turn in a new direction.

You are ready to take the leap of faith and tell the love of your life that this is truly what you want to do.

Leo

Good love starts with you, Leo, and the truth is that you've been doing so many things lately... love has had to take a backseat to your job, family, and commitments.

It's time for things to change, and you're ready to make a lot of adjustments in order to put your romantic relationship first.

Virgo

There's so much joy available to you right now, and the source of your happiness is love.

The Sun enters Capricorn, your sector of pleasure, and it activates opportunities for romance, play, and dating, Virgo. Be open to the possibilities of what the next chapter of your life will bring.

Libra

Sometimes lonely feelings can have you looking at your entire love in love, your core relationships, and even your friendships. With the Sun entering Capricorn, your sector of the home, there is a lot to consider.

If things aren't going the way you want them to be now, that does not mean they won't improve. You can make decisions that take your love life in a new direction. Much of this is up to you.

Scorpio

Words are so important, and so often misunderstood. So much change is opening for you, Scorpio, as the Sun enters Capricorn, your sector of communication, eventually joining with Venus and Pluto in the same sign.

This is a time for changes, and many you've been hoping for. Speak what you hope for and focus with intention on what you hope to cultivate in your love life.

Sagittarius

Count your blessings, Sagittarius, you have so much to be thankful for, and this time of year you are aware of it.

You are tapped into the source of the universe to meet all your needs and wants in love and romance, and you trust that the right person will come along when the timing is perfect.

Capricorn

Where are you placing your priorities, Capricorn?

You may be thinking that other areas of your life are more important or demanding, but remember how good it can be when you make time for love and romance. Try not to neglect this area of your life.

Pencil time in with your significant other or a friend that enjoys spending quality time with you.

Aquarius

Be mindful, Aquarius.

The Sun enters Capricorn, your sector of hidden enemies, and sometimes people appear to be there for you out of love and respect, but they have ulterior motives.

Pay attention to red flags if you see them, and don't ignore what you feel in your gut.

Pisces

The best partners are best friends, and with the Sun entering Capricorn, your sector of friendships, you may experience sparks with one of your favorite people.

Who knows. This could be the start of something beautiful and the beginning of a loving relationship.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.