Daily horoscope for December 21, 2021:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

It's a beautiful week, Aries and the Moon entering Leo is a signal to have fun and enjoy all the beautiful things associated with the winter season.

You need a gentle reminder to avoid making haste. This is the time of year to slow down and value people over things. Take note: Venus is retrograde in your career sector. So slow down, little ram. Reflect.

You don't have to forget your big, lofty dreams about the future. Those ideals matter, but some of them can wait until after the holiday is over, right?

So, order yourself a hot pumpkin latte and enjoy yourself. You have earned a break. It's way overdue.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

You are open-minded, but there's also a side of you that adores the traditions that come with this time of year.

The meaning behind the holidays is something you treasure, so with the Moon swooping through your sector of family, it's time for you to prioritize the home, not that you need a reason or an excuse. Instead, focus on the aesthetics.

Add a touch of color that stands out like red or festive glitter to make rooms where people come together, inviting and lively.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Wow, it's SO hard to believe that it's the year is nearly over, Gemini, and chances are your mind's whirling with thoughts about what to do next.

Put pen to paper, Gemini. It's a beautiful time to reflect and start journaling. If you have been meaning to write letters to family and friends or send out holiday greeting cards, it's not too late to do so.

People will still appreciate the sentiment and enjoy receiving something sweet from you in the mail.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Your caretaker ways are felt strongest today, as the Moon enters Leo, your sector of personal property. Lucky you...with a bonus check in your account or maybe some much-needed money recently come through, you're thinking about how you can make this week special for every person on your list that you love.

You're the first to give your shirt off your back, and this is where you need to put some guards up around your heart. Remind yourself that love does not equal the size of the gift that you give.

And, while you want to really show the level of thought you put into shopping for that special present, the real meaning behind this season is your presence—in the form of your love.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

If ever a time of year hits you right in the feels, Leo, it's this one. The lights. The festivities, and everywhere there's something flashy and red, you fit right in with your dazzling sense of style and love for all things glitter and glam.

That's a good thing because the Moon enters your sign, your identity sector, and guess what? This is your time to shine! So go all out, Leo. Why not? There's no reason to hide your love of attention.

If your family get-together includes competing in an ugly sweater contest, be sure to add those finishing touches. Have an office party to attend? Spoil yourself by getting your hair done so when you show up, you're looking your best.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Toxic people are nothing new to you. In fact, your sharp eye sees red flags a mile away, and you know what to do to avoid problems before they happen.

Your awareness of the pandemic is slightly elevated now that relatives and friends are coming back into town. In addition, the mall and local boutiques are filled with travelers and visitors.

You are going to be the voice of reason that others may not want to hear, but that's because the Moon enters Leo, your sector of hidden enemies.

Germaphobe, you are not, but you are practical when needed. Stock up on the hand sanitizer and gently remind people that if they don't feel well, stay home, and you'll see them when they are better.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

You have high hopes for the new year, and with the world moving forward, even in the light of the pandemic still looming, the truth is 2021 has been a lonely year for you.

But, you're ready to socialize and get in touch with people you love, including a stranger or two that could develop into something more — from love to friendships.

The good news is that the Moon enters Leo, your sector of friends, and the joy of this fire sign fuels your passion for socializing and sharing ideas.

The next few days are excellent for parties and having simple chats at the checkout. Or, if you prefer to chat online, text your heart out. You'll be the charmer and socialite of your social media.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Of course, you're thinking ahead to the future. This last year has proven that family matters and work is something you do, but it is not who you are.

It's time to take these life lessons to heart, Scorpio, and apply them concretely. You have a lot of goals you need to reach, and there's no time like the present to write them down and make them visible.

With Venus retrograde in your writing sector and the Moon is entering Leo, your career sector, a vision board is worthy of consideration. What do you want or need to have in your life in the next year? Create a visual to make your future clear, so you can go beyond dreaming to manifestation!

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

So many promotional offers seem to cry out for your attention that their enticing promises have you nearly hitting the buy button before you click off the page.

That's because it's time to think about what you will study next, Sagittarius. You're a life-long learner who cannot stop growing even if you want to.

Your mind is ready to expand, and this time of year can have you gifting yourself something like a course in writing or supplies to practice a creative lesson you've recently mastered.

The Moon enters Leo, your sector of higher learning, and when you feel the universe tapping you on the shoulder saying, get it for yourself, why not? You'll put it to good use.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

You love to be generous, and with the Moon entering Leo, your sector of shared resources before the holidays, this is what's on your heart.

You know how hard this time of year can be, and you love to help when you can.

In fact, it might even be up to you to find resources to offer as help to someone you know. You may have heard of their need.

Coming to the aid of a down-and-out person is what you are secretly good at, Capricorn. You're going to find what needs to be done and work out various solutions until everything is as it should be.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Your heart is on your sleeve, Aquarius. Single or taken, the next few days are about love, and that is what you want to do with the right person.

The Moon enters Leo, your sector of commitment, and you might be thinking about the future.

Marriage, a proposal, or an invitation to a first date could be happening in your life this holiday season.

So be open to it, and if that means painting your nails white to hint that you're single and looking this week, why not?

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

You're not one to boast or expect people to recognize what it is that you're doing. Still, you command attention from others without even trying this week.

The Moon enters Leo, your sector of daily duties, and you are there for everyone— selflessly, and that is what makes it hard NOT to notice the enormous role you play in the lives of family, friends, and coworkers. You are a leader and a giver, an actual role model to others!

