One Card Tarot Reading For December 12, 2021

Your one card tarot reading for all zodiac signs is here for Sunday, December 12, 2021, with a prediction using numerology and astrology.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Six of Swords, reversed

Someone's poor planning can throw a monkey wrench in your day. It can be challenging for you to go with the flow when you feel the events are not what you had in mind.

A party or going over to somebody's house with friends can feel like an energy drain when all you want to do is go to bed. So perhaps just show up and then go so that you can catch a moment for yourself and everyone is happy.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Page of Pentacles, Reversed

Initially, you set out with a specific goal, but things got in the way, and now you are back to square one.

It is important to regroup. However, just because you did not stay the course does not mean you have to stop. On the contrary, you can pick back up and follow your dreams if that is what you genuinely want to do.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Ace of Cups

Go out and have fun. Enjoy a little bit of your darker side. Don't worry if you let yourself go just a little more than usual.

The universe has a guardian angel watching out for you.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Eight of Cups

It's been a long week, and now you need to switch gears and dress up. Make time for play. Go out and explore. Be flirty.

Look for opportunities and allow things to happen naturally.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Temperance

Exercise a little patience. In fact, self-control is a power that you will benefit from. You have lots of discipline and determination.

You know where you are going and how you will get there. So nothing will stop you.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Hierophant

Sometimes when you look back and you realize that the rules you decided to break weren't worthwhile decisions.

But, this doesn't mean that you can't find a way to pick up and redo the start. You can learn from what you have experienced. In fact, wisdom can be an excellent teacher.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Eight of Wands, reversed

All the drama and anger are coming to a close. But, you don't have to stay in survival mode.

In fact, it's time for you to let old patterns go and start discovering a new way of doing things.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Nine of Wands, reversed

Something has captured your curiosity, and you won't be satisfied until you experience what is on the other side. This can take a lot of courage to do.

Listen to your intuition and give yourself permission to go through the transition and difficulty of trying something new and learning as you go.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Ace of Swords, Reversed

You've been distracted lately, which is caused by stress and the idea that you have to start all over again.

Let go of your fears and trust that even if you start from the beginning, everything will work out for you.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Wheel of Fortune, reversed

Take a step forward and embrace your freedom of choice. You are free to do anything you set your mind to do.

Even if you do not have the support of others, it's good for you to follow your heart and live your life according to your own terms.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Two of Wands, reversed

Someone you thought had left your life for good is going to come back. They may want closure from conversations and difficulties that the two of you experienced by did not resolve.

This can be a very healing time for you both.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Page of Wands, reversed

You may struggle with negative thoughts as others express their plans, and it seems as though they have excluded you.

Make it a point to plan ahead and schedule a time to do things you want to do, with or without a friend who can go along with you for the ride.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.