Your love horoscope for Tuesday, December 7, 2021, is here. The Sun is in Sagittarius. Venus is in Capricorn. Here's what's in store for all zodiac signs in astrology during the Moon in Capricorn entering Aquarius.

Read on for what love horoscope has in store for your zodiac sign on Tuesday, December 07, 2021.

Aries

You really can't stop someone from lying to you, and if they aren't going to be honest, then there's only one thing left to do — be truthful with yourself about the situation and decide how you want to handle the matter.

You may want to be confrontational, but if you can't change the other person, you have to work on yourself.

Taurus

Sometimes you have to just be there for your friend when they are in a relationship you know isn't good for them.

You can lecture and tell them how you feel, but there comes a point when they will tune you out. Try to be a good listener when you can and when they are no longer in denial, you can express yourself more openly.

Gemini

Relationships are work, and much of where your attention and time will go involves the area of communication.

When there's a lapse in what you can say and what a person will receive from you, then you have to ponder, Gemini, if this is going to get better or worse? Perhaps, waiting to see is going to be how to tell.

Cancer

You can believe and see the best in a person, but if they refuse to see it in themselves your love and admiration will only go so far.

You might be the voice of confidence, respect and encouragement in their life, but sometimes a person will still reject your love because it's not what they think that they deserve.

Leo

In the best situations, you can depend on someone and they on you, but some people start to feel as though they need to pull back their love and support for a variety of reasons.

They may feel as though they can't give anymore of themselves. Maybe they are unsure of the relationship. You might be willing to blend everything together, but if they are not, things will only go so far.

Virgo

Commitment matters and fear are at the core of your relationship problems today. You have to talk about what this will look like for you both and what your expectations are. Don't expect to know all the answers right away. You might not even know what your own are.

But, the key is to start the conversation and to get things moving in a direction that fosters transparency and awareness. Try to find out where you both stand when it comes to your desire to love one another for a lifetime.

Libra

Break up your routine today with your partner. Go out to dinner. Do something fun and romantic.

Be open to see what life opens to you and don't be afraid to try new things even if you aren't sure how it will turn out.

Scorpio

It's so easy to get swept up into what you think things will be like during the romantic phase of your relationship.

You may be caught up in the illusion of love. But, don't fool yourself into thinking that this phase is going to last forever.

Your partner has flaws. Just because you don't see them now does not mean they aren't there, so be prepared for reality to hit soon.

Sagittarius

Your family wants one thing and you want something else. They may not understand what it is you see in your partner.

All that matters is how you feel and what makes you happy. When they see you being in a relationship that makes you glow, they will come around.

Capricorn

Sometimes people lie to hide things that they don't want you to know because they are meaning to deceive you, and other times it's fear and a need to know that you'll still love them the same.

If you sense that there's a lack of genuine interaction with you and your partner, speak on it, and encourage trust. Build up your partner and try to encourage strengthening your love bond.

Aquarius

Treasure what you have in your love life, and don't take it for granted. It's so easy to assume that your partner will be there forever, but they may not be.

Be fully present in the little moments, and don't let yourself become lulled into thinking that it's OK to become overly comfortable and not work on what you have now.

Pisces

Take a good look at yourself and what it is that you want. You have been avoiding the truth of this situation and it's plain to see that you're not as happy as you admit being.

You can change things around if you want to, but first you have to admit that your'e willing to do the work.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.