One Card Tarot Reading For December 2, 2021

Your one card tarot reading for all zodiac signs is here for Thursday, December 2, 2021, with a prediction using numerology and astrology.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Nine of Cups, reversed

You have gone through a lot this week, and you are in no position to add one more thing to your plate. Aries, you need to minimize any negative influences or pulls in the wrong direction. Try not to let yourself be swayed to do more than you know you ought to do. Simplify. Simplify.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Nine of Wands, reversed

You have felt the sting of rejection, and yet despite all that you have been through, you're still getting up and ready to fight in the ring another day. You are a warrior, Taurus, and no matter what trials you face, you're going to find a way to make things work out to the best of your ability.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Knight of Cups

True love only comes when you are not looking for it, and this is why you feel struck in the heart by Cupid's arrow. You are captured and enchanted. This person could be 'the one' you've been waiting to find all of your life.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Page of Wands

Listen to what's being told to you, even if you don't agree. You may be surprised when someone shares so transparently with you.

It's a beautiful thing to feel trusted and part of someone's inner circle.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The Tower

No one knows what to expect, each day. You can make plans, but there's always that deviation due to human error or human needs.

Nothing can really prepare you for when a bad thing happens and you didn't see it coming. You should still do your best to prepare for unexpected challenges.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Hierophant

Everything happens for a reason, and sometimes the reason is just that it's the right thing to do.

In fact, you have rules, and other people have them too. Try to find the middle ground and work around the solutions that are already there for you.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Ten of Swords

Wow, you got stabbed in the back and it took you forever to overcome the feeling of disgust, rejection and heartbreak.

You're still not fully recovered from what you've been through, but once you are able to wrap your mind around the nature of these events, life will become much easier for you.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Queen of Cups

You can be such a sweetheart when you want to be. And, it's your psychic energy that picks up on another person's pain when no words have been spoken.

You sense that their love is just waiting for someone to give it to, but for now, they are being so reserved.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The Fool, reversed

You are not in a position to start something new right now, so finish what you've started. Remember that the name of this game is to find a way to hit your goal.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Knight of Swords, reversed

You're dealing with a bully.

You may not even want to confront the problem, but you ought to do so.

When you tell a person what happened, and they were the cause, expect kickback. Change takes time.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Magician, reversed

You used to know how to do certain things, but your talent isn't what it used to be.

You have to practice. Instead of wondering what to do or feeling board, make things that are fun and playful.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Queen of Wands

Be all business, Pisces. Some times you have to detach and let the rest take care of itself.

Not all solutions are rooted in knowledge you gain from a book. Somethings just take more time.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.