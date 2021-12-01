Welcome to the One Card Tarot Reading for the month of December, 2021. Hard to believe we're going to walk into 2022.

What happened to this year? But then again, don't we say the same thing every year? We do.

But we have not had a pandemic to deal with, and this year really brought that whole thing into focus.

The cards are honest. We may not want to hear anything other than happy news and bubbly magic, but there's a truth here: December is just another month, and that means it's another chance to get it right, no matter what we do, no matter what is done to us.

And so, we move through December. Some of us carry the burden of depression, while others are made up of pure optimistic drive.

It's a hard time of year for so many people and we need to keep this in mind.

While we always have our own lives at the forefront of our minds, we need to extend a compassionate hand and outlook towards others during this time. People need people. Let's be there for each other.

One Card Tarot Reading For The Month Of December 2021:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Two of Pentacles

What this card means to you for this month is the idea of excessive social contact, which makes sense. After all, it's December and this is the month for social gatherings. This will bring joy to your life, although there may be a little too much drama involved.

You will find that you'll be 'roped' into many situations; not only will your presence be requested, it will be needed, as you are somewhat of a 'ruler' in your circles. Still in all, the month looks favorable for you in the way that, even though the 'status quo' seems dull, it's better than a negative situation.

No negative situations here, but you will have to settle in for a little mundane action. December looks good for you — not outstandingly great, just 'good.'

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Six of Cups

These are the days when you'll be going over the good old days, as you get together with family and friends.

There's a great feeling in the air, as you feel immense gratitude for all that has happened to you in your life.

December is reserved for you and your memories; even the hard times will make sense to you during this time. You will experience some occasional melancholy as that's what can happen when we spend too much time going over nostalgia, but you'll be fine.

As said, everything this month will feel balanced. You'll finally understand why this or that occurred in your life, and it will make sense.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Devil

What this card means in your life, at this point, is a revamping of everything you once believed in.

Basically, December is here for you to start everything anew. You will absolutely come to terms with what isn't working for you and you will throw it away.

Right now, there's no room in your personal universe for anything that displeases you, and should anyone try to stop you, there will be Hell to pay.

You are very serious this month; you know exactly what you need and if it means you break a heart along the way, so be it. You are here to look out for number one, Gemini, and that is, of course, no one other than yourself.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The Emperor

You're the one everyone will be turning to, this month, for advice and guidance. You've presented yourself to the people you love as someone who is stable and approachable, and this is true.

December has you at the head of the table; you're the authority figure. Don't think this isn't fun; it is.

While, yes, you'll be advising and offering your wisdom, you'll also be enjoying the respect that will be so obviously overflowing. What makes you the perfect person for this 'role' is that you truly are wise and experienced.

Turning to you for guidance is going to make others feel like they've done the right thing. And your help is always the right thing, Cancer.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Ace of Wands, reversed

Well, let's just put it this way: You tried, Leo. You did your best and now you're going to have to deal with the less than stellar results of your efforts. December isn't bringing failure as much as it bringing your perception of failure to the foreground of your thoughts.

You don't believe you fought hard enough...for something that happened this year. You might feel very down on yourself during December, and yes, it will pass, but for now, you really want to take responsibility for your actions or non-actions if that's what the case is.

You must keep in mind that this is a transitional state and it won't last, so don't believe anything too drastic or dramatic; all will be well in the long run, Leo.



Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Lovers, reversed

The last thing you need at this point in the year is humiliation in the love department, and yet, December has plenty of that in store for you.

You started a flirtation; they flirted back, and you took it the wrong way, staying on for more and more and more.

Then, you discover that this person is both talking behind your back and putting you in the position of looking desperate and feeble.

In other words, your momentary crush is cruel and heartless and returns in December to stir the pot and cause trouble.

This is someone you need to avoid at all costs. This flirtation pays off in humiliation.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: King of Pentacles, reversed

You are about to do what many other people will be doing during this December: over indulging in just about all areas.

This could mean trouble if you don't get a grip early on in the game. You will feel weak, unable to control yourself. If you have addiction in your history, this will be a good time for you to reach out for help.

You need people around you during this month, Libra, as you may cave in to some truly nasty desires if left on your own.

While that may sound like fun, in words, it's not. You do not want to go backwards. A little fun is a good thing, but rampant self-destruction cannot be classified as 'fun.'

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: King of Cups

It looks like you're the winner of the December Tarot lottery here, Scorpio. This month is about rewards for you. Your past achievements will be noted, giving way to new opportunity and adventure.

This is the time when you will 'win' lawsuits and arguments.

Legal concerns are on your side, and all things will result in your favor. This is also a great time for you to delve into the arts and sciences, higher education works well for you, and can help you to continue on with being both creative and insightful. There are many subjects that interest you. Start with one, and then carry on.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Strength

Because you choose the life of the loner, you also choose the strength to do things on your own. This month is about achievement and honor.

While it's Sagittarius season, you are capable of greatness. This entire month will have you doing what you do best: creating.

This creative streak will not only deliver beauty and interest, it will give you even more reason to stay independent.

You do not crave the presence of others during this month; you like to stay alone and in your headspace.

Your strength manifests as fearless ability; you will create, you will retreat into your version of personal contentment, and you will smile knowing you did what you came here for.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: King of Swords, reversed

This card is not anybody's favorite, as in its reversed state refers to cruelty and injustice. What this could mean for you, during the month of December, is that you'll either be tempted to do or say something awful to someone or, you'll experience it being done to you.

And, it will be intolerable. There is something in your life that is all wrong, and it needs a serious adjustment.

What you do to make this adjustment is up to you, but it would be recommended to take the higher road as this card implies that any wrong moves could end up bringing disaster.

Be careful of your words this month, and try not to take anything too, too seriously.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Eight of Swords, reversed

What's going to become both obvious and necessary during this month is your need to stay aware and listen to what's going on around you.

This card implies opposition; not everyone is on your side right now, and you may have to take a stand against them.

There is a lot of disquiet going on, and nothing is going to be at peace until you go through discussion and meditation.

Someone in your circle is a liar. You need to weed this person out as they do not have your best intentions in mind.

Stay alert and keen; look for the signs. Act accordingly and do not take things for granted.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 10)

Tarot card: Two of Swords, reversed

While you plan on having a really great December, understand that not everyone you know is all that into your ideas. You try, yes you do, but there's always that one person who wants to rain on your parade - and they will absolutely be doing that during this month.

The Two of Swords in reverse shows duplicity; someone's not telling you the truth. And, being that you are a person who can ONLY deal with the truth, what you're about to experience could be considered a major betrayal. You need to stay strong, believe in yourself, and let the troubling opinions of naysayers fall by the roadside.

