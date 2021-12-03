One Card Tarot Reading For December 4, 2021

Your one card tarot reading for all zodiac signs is here for Saturday, December 4, 2021, with a prediction using numerology and astrology.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Ten of Wands

Prepare yourself. The day is going to carry some heavy energy and you will feel as though this is an uphill climb.

You will have to find that source of strength that can only be found deep inside of you. Carry a thought, a personal memory, something; anything, to keep you motivated until the day is through.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Seven of Wands, reversed

It's good to wipe the slate clean today.

Letting go frees your time and energy to take on a new job or some sort of opportunity that appeals to you. You don't need to live life in the past, when the future is so bright for you!

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Six of Wands, reversed

You are the one who calls the shots today. You don't need to conform to other people's standards about how you ought to live your life. No, Gemini. You need to live life on your own terms.

You have had enough of people trying to box you in. Now, it's time for you to build the life you want to live and not compromise or sacrifice your own happiness.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The Hanged Man, reversed

You are waiting in vain for a person you love to suddenly become who you want them to be.

You're wasting your time. That's not how life works. The person has to decide if a change is what they want, and that may not be the case.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Two of Wands

Life is about balance, and when you understand who you are, where it is that you want to be, and have an idea how you'd like to get there, that's called clarity.

You are seeing things with fresh eyes, Leo. And, in those moments of self-doubt, don't let your mind talk you out of change. It's time, and deep in your heart you know how right the timing is.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Five of Cups

Give yourself permission to grieve, Virgo.

You have been through a lot lately, and you have not had a moment of rest to process all that you have recently gone through. You need to take a moment to honor your feelings. Allow yourself to just be.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Ten of Pentacles

You are in a solid position right now, and one that you should not take for granted. All the resources of the universe are available to you.

There may be something that you need, so ask for it. Don't be concerned too much with the why or how, just know in your heart that it's going to happen.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The Moon

This card is a sign of deceit. There are things that you do not know and truly will wish you hadn't found out today, but someone has been lying to you.

And, you will feel disappointed to know that trust has been broken, but at the end of the day, you'll let out a sigh of relief that the truth is out in the open setting you free.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Three of Pentacles

You have put forth a ton of effort and energy into the work you're doing now, and you need a break just like everyone else. You need some time to yourself to breathe and to just relax.

This is your time to unwind before things ramp back up again for you. You may feel strange to have so much time to yourself again, but trust that this is good for you.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Knight of Pentacles, reversed

Not everyone sees things in the same way. What may be completely obvious to you evades another person. Common sense, as they say, is not that common.

It could be upsetting to you that others are not on the same page. Try not to be judgmental about where people are even if you're a bit ahead of them.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Queen of Pentacles, reversed

You are dealing with a master manipulator. You can try to get this person to admit that they have been cheating but it's not going to happen.

It's one of those situations where you have to ask yourself if you need to know from them in order to move on? You might be able to do so without confirmation or full closure.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Page of Cups

Everyone admires you and wants to be associated with you. You are a light who motivates and inspires people, and your charisma draws in so many positive things your way.

You get to choose what you want from life, and if are looking for happiness, you'll find it.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.