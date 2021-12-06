One Card Tarot Reading For December 7, 2021

Your one card tarot reading for all zodiac signs is here for Tuesday, December 7, 2021, with a prediction using numerology and astrology.
What does Tuesday’s one card tarot reading bring for your zodiac sign? Read on.
RELATED: 3 Zodiac Signs Who Face Their Fears About Love During Sun Sextile Saturn Starting December 7, 2021
Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Tuesday, December 07, 2021.
Aries (March 21 - April 19)
Tarot card: Eight of Swords
Things have been crazy lately, but this week, you are in for a big change.
The pain and suffering you experienced last week is finally starting to come to a close. You get a clean slate, Aries.
You can define what you want the rest of your life to look like before 2022 rolls around.
RELATED: The 10 Best & Worst Personality Traits Of The Aries Zodiac Sign
Taurus (April 20 - May 20)
Tarot card: Page of Pentacles, reversed
A detour is inevitable, and the more you experience pain and suffering the greater your awareness will become on what needs to change.
Welcome the challenges. Don't be afraid to face what you fear. These are good moments in the universe and are meant to make your life better.
RELATED: 5 Reasons Why A Taurus Will Love You Better Than Anyone Else
Gemini (May 21 - June 20)
Tarot card: Justice
You have a right to be angry that life has been unfair to you lately. You did a lot to try and do the right things.
So, when you have to work harder than everyone else, you're going to ask 'What gives?' and doubt the goodness of the universe. You might not find out the answer right away, but it will come, don't worry.
RELATED: 8 Biggest Lies About Gemini's Two-Faced Personality — Corrected!
Cancer (June 21 - July 22)
Tarot card: The Hermit
You have been putting yourself out there in the world for so long, but now it's time to retreat and to let someone else do the work. You need a break, so take it when you can.
Just chill and do things that you enjoy doing without putting any expectations on yourself.
RELATED: 10 Best Love Quotes That Perfectly Describe The Cancer Zodiac Sign
Leo (July 23 - August 22)
Tarot card: Two of Swords, reversed
Good thing you didn't decide that you wanted to do that one project.
A big delay confirms what you already knew in your gut — the timing was not right. When it is, you'll know and everything will be smooth-sailing.
RELATED: Why Are Leos So Loud?
Virgo (August 23 - September 22)
Tarot card: King of Wands
You've gained a wealth of information and a ton of experience.
This is what sets you apart from the competition and why you're going to ace the interview and get the job.
If you're not doing a career change, whatever opportunity you're trying to attain, it's already yours.
RELATED: Virgo Moon Sign Traits + Best Zodiac Love Compatibility
Libra (September 23 - October 22)
Tarot card: Judgement, reversed
Stop questioning yourself. It only fuels your indecisiveness further. You may not know all the answers, but do you need to?
You will get by just fine with what you know now. You can figure the rest out as you go.
RELATED: What Makes A Libra Unique?
Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)
Tarot card: Seven of Swords, reversed
Someone is talking behind your back and spreading lies about you.
It's terrible when you find out a person you thought you could trust or whom you would never hurt has decided to do you wrong. You don't want to stoop to their level.
You need to rise above!
RELATED: What Happens When A Scorpio Man Gets Mad?
Subscribe to our horoscope & zodiac newsletter
Want to know what's in store for your zodiac sign? Sign up for our free newsletter & get your personal horoscope straight to your inbox daily!
Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)
Tarot card: Seven of Pentacles, reversed
Don't be so impatient, Sagittarius. You push things to happen and then you'll regret it later.
If it's taking too long or there are too many roadblocks and challenges, this can be a sign that the universe is trying to protect you from harm. Let it.
RELATED: 5 Ways A Sagittarius Shows You They're Totally In Love
Related Stories From YourTango:
Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)
Tarot card: Knight of Wands, reversed
Plans may not work out the way you wanted them to. You might be asked to postpone or delay a trip out of town.
There could be weather problems that make it impossible for you to go. This will be disappointing at first, but when you do get to leave, you'll sense that the delays turned out nicely.
RELATED: 5 Ways To Keep The Capricorn You Love Happy — Or Else
Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)
Tarot card: Temperance, reversed
You can try to argue a point but if a person is unwilling to see your point of view then, just let this go until later.
You might just let them learn the hard way. Why irritate yourself for no reason if you don't have to.
RELATED: How To Keep An Aquarius Madly In Love, According To Astrology
Pisces (February 19 - March 20)
Tarot card: Page of Swords, reversed
A message that was meant to be delivered timely will not get to you without some glitches taking place first.
Be sure to check your spam folder and your messages if you're waiting on an answer but it seems to not have come your way.
RELATED: 9 Ways A Pisces Will Be The Most Confusing Person You'll Ever Meet
More for You on YourTango:
Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.