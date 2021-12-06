One Card Tarot Reading For December 7, 2021

Your one card tarot reading for all zodiac signs is here for Tuesday, December 7, 2021, with a prediction using numerology and astrology.

What does Tuesday’s one card tarot reading bring for your zodiac sign? Read on.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Tuesday, December 07, 2021.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Eight of Swords

Things have been crazy lately, but this week, you are in for a big change.

The pain and suffering you experienced last week is finally starting to come to a close. You get a clean slate, Aries.

You can define what you want the rest of your life to look like before 2022 rolls around.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Page of Pentacles, reversed

A detour is inevitable, and the more you experience pain and suffering the greater your awareness will become on what needs to change.

Welcome the challenges. Don't be afraid to face what you fear. These are good moments in the universe and are meant to make your life better.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Justice

You have a right to be angry that life has been unfair to you lately. You did a lot to try and do the right things.

So, when you have to work harder than everyone else, you're going to ask 'What gives?' and doubt the goodness of the universe. You might not find out the answer right away, but it will come, don't worry.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The Hermit

You have been putting yourself out there in the world for so long, but now it's time to retreat and to let someone else do the work. You need a break, so take it when you can.

Just chill and do things that you enjoy doing without putting any expectations on yourself.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Two of Swords, reversed

Good thing you didn't decide that you wanted to do that one project.

A big delay confirms what you already knew in your gut — the timing was not right. When it is, you'll know and everything will be smooth-sailing.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: King of Wands

You've gained a wealth of information and a ton of experience.

This is what sets you apart from the competition and why you're going to ace the interview and get the job.

If you're not doing a career change, whatever opportunity you're trying to attain, it's already yours.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Judgement, reversed

Stop questioning yourself. It only fuels your indecisiveness further. You may not know all the answers, but do you need to?

You will get by just fine with what you know now. You can figure the rest out as you go.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Seven of Swords, reversed

Someone is talking behind your back and spreading lies about you.

It's terrible when you find out a person you thought you could trust or whom you would never hurt has decided to do you wrong. You don't want to stoop to their level.

You need to rise above!

Subscribe to our horoscope & zodiac newsletter Want to know what's in store for your zodiac sign? Sign up for our free newsletter & get your personal horoscope straight to your inbox daily!

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Seven of Pentacles, reversed

Don't be so impatient, Sagittarius. You push things to happen and then you'll regret it later.

If it's taking too long or there are too many roadblocks and challenges, this can be a sign that the universe is trying to protect you from harm. Let it.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Knight of Wands, reversed

Plans may not work out the way you wanted them to. You might be asked to postpone or delay a trip out of town.

There could be weather problems that make it impossible for you to go. This will be disappointing at first, but when you do get to leave, you'll sense that the delays turned out nicely.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Temperance, reversed

You can try to argue a point but if a person is unwilling to see your point of view then, just let this go until later.

You might just let them learn the hard way. Why irritate yourself for no reason if you don't have to.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Page of Swords, reversed

A message that was meant to be delivered timely will not get to you without some glitches taking place first.

Be sure to check your spam folder and your messages if you're waiting on an answer but it seems to not have come your way.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.