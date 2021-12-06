3 Zodiac Signs Who Face Their Fears About Love During Sun Sextile Saturn Starting December 7, 2021

Three zodiac signs who face their fears about love during the Sun sextile Saturn starting December 7, 2021, will need to start with the past.

If we are to get to the bottom of it, as in 'find out who we really are' then we have to face ourselves in the mirror; we have to see the ugly and the beautiful, the truth of who we are, and the lie of who we pretend to be.

And if there's anything that we all tend to do, when it comes to love and romance, it's that we lie to ourselves because we can't deal with the truth.

The truth often times hurts, but it's our fear of dealing with it that keeps us on a short leash, chained to the past.

When we are looking for love, we all tend to do this one thing: we set up an expectation of what we think we want. Usually, it's an ideal, which seems good at the time but can be impossible for another person to live up.

When our mate doesn't live up to our expectations, we withdraw into depression and disappointment. We asked for too much; not because they are incapable of delivering, but because we feared asking for too little.

Sun Sextile Saturn is the key to self-realization, and in this case, where love is concerned, for certain zodiac signs, it can be the make or break moment where we realize that we can't bring the love if we're nurturing the fear. If we want a good, healthy love life, we need to find a realistic path by which we can release our fears.

Zodiac Signs Who Face Their Fears About Love During The Sun Sextile Saturn Starting December 7, 2021:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Sun Sextile Saturn gives you exactly what you've always wanted: an open and honest look at yourself.

What you see pleases you, as you've done much work to improve yourself. You know that this self-work doesn't stop, however, you may have fallen just short of sorting something important out: your love life.

You want someone in your life (and perhaps you have them now) but you haven't been able to fully release in front of them; you withhold because you fear offending them, and according to you, if you offend them, they may end up abandoning you, and that's your biggest issue.

Sun sextile Saturn brings the idea of being abandoned front and center, and this is one of your biggest fears, Aries. Let this transit assist you in feeling safer and more secure, because the truth is that you're in good shape in the love department. Don't get in your own way.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

While you don't necessarily like to face your fears, you know that you have them and that if you're to get from point A to point B in love as in life, you had better confront them sooner rather than later. It's hard to face your fears, but during Sun Sextile Saturn, you may come to forgive yourself a little, after all, how bad can you really be?

Is it all about the idea of someone seeing something inside you that is less than golden? Yes. You fear being discovered.

But there's the thing, Leo, what you believe about yourself to be faulty or wrong or disgusting isn't necessarily what anybody else thinks of you, so you're projecting your own sense of inadequacy onto someone else, naturally assuming they are going to find out about your 'faults' and reject you for them.

It's not going to happen, and you ARE safe. If you face your fears, as in REALLY FACE THEM, you'll find that you're not half as bad as you think. In fact, you're quite lovable. Hmm, what do you know!

Subscribe to our horoscope & zodiac newsletter Want to know what's in store for your zodiac sign? Sign up for our free newsletter & get your personal horoscope straight to your inbox daily!

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

You have always been honest with yourself, and at times, that honesty gives you one conclusion: you are not likable. Not to yourself, and maybe even to others.

This is, of course, in your mind, and this idea of not being likable is one of your biggest fears, and it's kept you from the full experience of both love, and friendship.

For someone as dedicated and intelligent as you, it's hard to imagine how much self-sabotaging you do, yet you are constantly standing in your way.

Your fear of not being accepted manifests in ways that make sure you aren't accepted, which bolsters your original belief; that you are no good.

It's not true, Capricorn. Let the megablast of Sun Sextile Saturn open your eyes so that you can see the truth: Life is short, and we are who we are. It's time to accept ourselves so that others can do the same.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter: Ruby Miranda

YourTango may earn an affiliate commission if you buy something through links featured in this article.