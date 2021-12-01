3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Rough Month December 2021

December is a complex month; we tend to overthink and under-perform. We could easily get caught up in the feeling of impending darkness, and for some zodiac signs this could lead to winter depression.

The end of the year means thinking about all the months that brought us to this moment, and for some zodiac signs, the year had a few unwanted surprises that by now, are all revealed.

Where hope may have had us feeling strong and powerful at the beginning of the year, for some, too many negative things occurred for it to be a time of celebration.

Neptune Direct happens as soon as the month begins, and this could mean that, for some, reality hits home a little too hard. When we had Neptune Retrograde, we were able to escape through our minds to a degree.

This means that if we had something troubling us, we could reason a way out of feeling bad.

Now, with Neptune Direct, we're back to dealing with these issues front and center. If we were unfortunate enough to have dealt with something tragic, or sad over this past year, then it will be NOW that it all comes rushing back.

This month brings high, fragile emotions, and very little mental strength to combat that tender state.

While Sagittarius Sun can be used as a source of strength, it can also produce drama in the family, and for some, this may be a pretty prominent happening during this month.

You can anticipate overly emotional responses and the sense that nobody is happy with whatever it is they are dealing with. This month will bring together many people, all unhappy, all trying hard to not be unhappy, and failing due to the overbearing weight of all that happened to them, this year.

Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Rough Month December 2021:

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

You might have the experience of never feeling satisfied, during this month, Leo. You'll want change, and you'll get it, though it won't turn out the way you want it to. You may do something drastic, and yet your efforts will still fall short from giving you what you want.

Love relationships are shake for Leo's during this time, and it would be a good idea for you to make a list of what's on your mind so that you can approach your partner is such a way that they want to be part of the change; in other words — don't attack them.

Set up a safe space to talk with them, and nip your problems in the bud before they become train wrecks. Because of Chiron Retrograde, you'll be nursing old wounds, but when Chiron goes direct on December 19, you'll be complete with your choice to let go of that which causes you mental anguish and heartache.

It might be a hard month to deal with, but being Leo, you always rise above your own pain. It's very tiring to be 'the strong one' all the time, but it's better than the alternative, right?

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

You're still picking up the pieces from 2020. The idea that it's December 2021 is freaky to you; where did the year go? What happened over a year ago will still be lingering in your mind during this year, and in December, it will reach its highest level yet. 2020 took many things away from you, people and ideas.

You still don't feel 'safe' and if there's anything you really need, it's the feeling of security. You hate surprises, and anticipate them all as negative; this will make December all the more difficult for you, as you'll be getting many surprises during the month. People will try to 'cheer you up' to no avail.

The truth is, you just want to be alone right now. Venus retrograde will make you want to pull back entirely when it comes to love and romance, and Chiron in Aries only confirms your need to stay away from people. Enough emotion, already!

There's just so much a person can take before they shut down, and you, Libra, may be on the verge of a shut-down, during December of 2021.

Subscribe to our horoscope & zodiac newsletter Want to know what's in store for your zodiac sign? Sign up for our free newsletter & get your personal horoscope straight to your inbox daily!

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

What's going to throw you off balance this month, starts right at the beginning, on December 4, when we have a New Moon Solar Eclipse in Sagittarius. What you'll notice immediately is chaos. Nothing is getting done.

Your words aren't reaching people, and your desires are far from being met. Anxiety is what underlines everything you do, and as hard as you try, you simply can't get the satisfaction you need— the kind that tells you the chaos is complete.

You'll be required to act under duress, and it will be unavoidable. In truth, there's nothing here that you can handle, and you will be tugged at from all sides, meaning family, children, work, and romance.

The main feel of the chaos will be in the fact that there's nothing all that different going on; same problems, same people...and yet, everyone is depressed and laying it all on you. You are always the shoulder one cries on, and sometimes that's just a pain in the A.

December is going to nominate you "Number One Shoulder To Cry On" so get ready to hear everybody's sob story, Aquarius. If you're lucky, January will bring you somebody whose shoulder will be available for your weary tears.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter: Ruby Miranda