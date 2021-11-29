One Card Tarot Reading For November 30, 2021

Your one card tarot reading for all zodiac signs is here for Tuesday, November 30, 2021, with a prediction using numerology and astrology.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Magician

When you're a big dreamer, it's impossible to hit your goals by yourself. So, that's why you need to use every tool available to help you get things moving in the right direction.

You are resourceful, and you are so talented. It's going to take a few tries, but don't give up, and ask for help when you need it, too.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Ten of Swords

It's not a day for risks. You may have a catastrophe come to you because of the decisions made by a friend, and no fault of your own.

The day is going to be a doozy, and you won't know where the drama came from or why. So, take care today, Taurus. Don't let your guard down for anything.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Three of Wands

The urge to set out for a new adventure is tugging on your heart.

It's been a while since you've taken a trip somewhere special. What a great time you'd have with a friend traveling out somewhere, even if it's just to drive around and see the sights.

Perhaps, it's time to book a vacation and explore a new environment before the year is over.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Nine of Cups

Sit back and enjoy all the good things that life has to offer. You've been talking about making plans, so rather than be all talk, take action.

Check out travel deals or plan to drive out of town to visit a friend whom you haven't seen in a long time.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Temperance

See the vision, then plan your steps cautiously and carefully. In your heart, you know you are destined to do a great thing.

You have held strong feelings about the potential of your choices, and now that you are so close to beginning this journey, take care to check that your plan is how it needs to be.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Seven of Wands

You are going to be challenged, Virgo, about what you believe and why.

You have to be honest. it's not your job to fit in with the crowd or to make people happy with your answers.

What matters is being transparent, having integrity, and saying what you really feel.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: King of Swords

This is a serious matter, Libra, and one that you don't want to take lightly. You have a lot of responsibility weighing down on your shoulders.

If you don't do well, you may feel like you let others down or that you ruined your good reputation. You may

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Ten of Swords

You were robbed of trust and your faith in humanity. Someone hurt you down to the core of your being, and you feel like you just want to curl up in a ball and not go out anymore.

But, this is not the way. Don't let someone take all your power. You have to be stronger, stronger than you've ever been before to pull yourself through.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The Star

So much healing energy is available to you, Sagittarius. You have longed for some sign from the universe that you're seen and heard.

You'll see that you are through sequential numbers and signs all around you. The entire universe wants you to know you matter, more than you realize.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Page of Wands

Life has been so confusing. Not much has been clear or certain, so you are grasping for straws to make sense of the madness.

Be creative and think outside of the box. Channel your desire into becoming fully dedicated to getting what you want from life this week.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Seven of Cups

A new project or idea can begin this week. Set up holiday lights or begin your shopping. Plan your upcoming dinner with friends and family.

There are so many wonderful ways for you to spend your time and have fun.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The Moon

Someone is being dishonest and slightly manipulative. You have felt in your gut that something is off, and you didn't want to believe it.

The truth hurts, sometimes, and despite your best intentions, it's time to release this person from your life and start with someone new.

